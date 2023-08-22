Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and Creative Black Country Launch New Volunteer Scheme

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in partnership with Creative Black Country and Wolverhampton Volunteers has launched a volunteering scheme beginning in October. The scheme will provide work experience and opportunities for people living in the local community and help combat loneliness.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has a highly experienced and established Front of House department, and this scheme will not be replacing any paid staff, but instead will complement the existing services. Volunteers will help deliver first class customer service, enhance and enrich the theatregoing experience for our patrons and create a warm welcome to all who are visiting our beautiful theatre.

The volunteer scheme is aimed at everyone, with particular emphasis on people in the following categories.

Aged 60 and over,

Aged 18 – 30 and looking for work experience for their add to their CV,

People who are part of the D/deaf or hard of hearing community.

Volunteers will be trained and supervised by our experienced Front of House team to ensure that patrons feel welcome and well looked after when they are in the theatre. Volunteers will be a point of contact for information and to help direct visitors around the building.

In return for volunteer’s valuable time, and subject to seating availability, they will have the opportunity to watch the performance they have volunteered for once all patrons are seated.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre will hold open mornings on the Monday 11 and Saturday 23 September 2023. Please email volunteering@grandtheatre.co.uk or visit the website www.grandtheatre.co.uk to book your place. Places are limited so please book early to avoid disappointment.

The volunteer Open Days are being supported by the Culture Volunteer WM project, a pilot scheme funded by Arts Council England, working in the Black Country to help promote volunteering in arts and culture and make it accessible to as many people as possible. The project is hosted by Creative Black Country and is working in partnership with Wolverhampton Volunteers.

Fiona Dye, ‘Culture Volunteer WM’ lead for the Black Country says, “It’s great to be working alongside the teams at The Grand and WVCA, to support and promote volunteering opportunities at such a lovely, iconic theatre. I know from personal experience just what impact volunteering can make. It can be a fantastic way of developing skills and making new friends, and I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone who comes along to the Open Days in September”.