Warrington Music Festival Will Return This Summer With Winachi and More

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A line-up of almost 20 bands and artists have been revealed as part of Warrington’s biggest annual showcase of emerging music talent.

Winachi will headline Warrington Music Festival’s Old Market Place stage in Golden Square when the free, unticketed, open-air celebration of grassroots bands and artists ‘shaping the sound of the region’ returns this summer.

The electro funk collective will share the stage with long-running live favourites The Ambersons, indie pop band Freight who recently received national radio exposure for their single, Film Director, and former headliner Olivia Booth, who has been championed by BBC Introducing and Radio X’s X-Posure.

Punch In, Billy Howard, The Bemonts, RiTch, Containers, Isla Rico, Luna Drift, The Hillocks, Red Jaspers, The Locks, Frayed Connection, Bucaria, Red Light Racers, Kim Jennett and The Brindley Rats complete the vibrant, diverse line-up for a full day of live music.

With a focus on inspiring and providing a platform for up-and-coming talent, the event will take place on Saturday, 6 June, from midday to 11pm with more big announcements yet to come.

Warrington Music Festival is organised by Steve Oates, from music development company Score Creative, and Chris Persoglio, from Parr Hall, together with Golden Square shopping centre.

Steve, who founded the festival in 2007, said: “Warrington Music Festival continues to shine a spotlight on the next wave of talent from the area, giving our artists a stage that matches their ambition.

“This year’s line-up really raises the bar for what this festival represents and we’re calling on the community to get behind it – come down, discover new music, and support the artists who are shaping the sound of our region.

“Your support makes a real difference, and together we can continue to grow something special for Warrington’s music scene.”

Chris added: “I’m really looking forward to bringing 18 bands and artists to the town centre and providing this amazing platform for them to perform. It’s always one of the highlights of my year – and watch this space as we’ve got more to share about the festival in the weeks ahead.

“I’m passionate about Warrington’s grassroots scene, and opportunities like this in your hometown are essential in allowing emerging musicians to hone their craft, gain confidence and showcase their work.

“What makes it extra special is that many of the artists involved – including our headliner Winachi – have previously played at Parr Hall so time and again I’ve had the privilege of seeing first-hand the difference professional support like this can make.”

Warrington Music Festival helped launch the career of Winachi. Since then they’ve gone on to make the mark on California and even headlined a red-carpet awards show in Atlanta in 2022.

The band are currently working on their second album with Grammy nominated producer, Dave Pemberton, and their latest single, State of Mind, is due for release on 1 May.

Frontman Liam Croker, from Latchford, said: “Warrington Music Fest is an amazing platform for grassroots talent and was a great leg up for us when we were getting started.

“In recognition of WMF’s support, we can promise a high octane, big energy Winachi performance to kick off the summer properly. Bring it on!”

Ian Cox, Centre Manager at Golden Square, added: “Old Market Square has become a real home for live music over the years, with gigs running throughout the summer, but Warrington Music Fest always stands out as one of the highlights in the calendar.

“One of the best things about the festival is seeing just how much talent Warrington has, and watching artists grow over time.

“There is so much musical talent in this town, and we’re incredibly proud that Golden Square can give those artists a stage, help support their journey, and give local audiences the chance to see and celebrate them right here in the heart of Warrington.”

Photo Credit: Liam Maxwell