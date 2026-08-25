Video: THE ARCHERS Promoted Ahead of New Theatre Oxford Run

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THE ARCHERS is coming to New Theatre Oxford, and ATG Tickets has shared a promotional video announcing the engagement. The clip, posted to ATG's YouTube channel, directs audiences to purchase tickets for the show through the ATG Tickets platform ahead of its run at the Oxford venue.

THE ARCHERS stage production draws on the long-running BBC Radio 4 drama, which follows the residents of the fictional village of Ambridge. The radio series has been a fixture of British broadcasting for decades, and its transition to a live stage format brings the characters and storylines audiences know from radio into a theatrical setting.

New Theatre Oxford is one of several UK venues hosting the production as part of its tour. The video from ATG Tickets serves as a marketing push for the Oxford dates, encouraging fans of the radio drama to see the stage version in person.

The stage adaptation has also been touring under the banner THE ARCHERS: LIVE AT 75, marking the radio drama's 75th anniversary with a production that brings the village of Ambridge to UK stages, featuring cast members from the original Radio 4 series performing live.

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