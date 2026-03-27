Vangeline Appointed Associate Fellow At Wadham College, University Of Oxford

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Vangeline has been appointed Associate Fellow at Wadham College, University of Oxford, for the 2026–27 academic year.

The Wadham College Fellowship supports distinguished professionals, artists, public intellectuals, and cultural leaders from diverse professional, academic, and creative backgrounds who contribute meaningfully to the intellectual and cultural life of the College.

As part of her Fellowship, Vangeline will engage with Wadham's community through public events, student workshops, and ongoing scholarly exchange.

She will also offer public lectures connecting Butoh to questions of time, attention, gender, and embodied knowledge, as well as a workshop open to the Oxford community exploring the impact of speed and technology on contemporary life.

The Fellowship will include a small symposium bringing together scholars and practitioners to discuss embodiment and interdisciplinary research.

Vangeline will continue her research toward her second scholarly book on Butoh during this time.

She will be based in New York, with periods of in-person engagement in Oxford.