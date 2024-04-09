VERVE Dance Company Brings Triple Bill to Leeds Playhouse as Part of International Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Each year, VERVE commissions choreographers from all over the world to create an artistically distinct, physically daring, and boundary-pushing programme of dance work.

For 2024, it is collaborating with Joy Alpuerto Ritter and French collective (LA)HORDE, in addition to staging new work from resident Artistic Director Matteo Marfoglia. These contemporary dance works showcase the breadth and variety of the genre, offering audiences a range of experiences that evoke and challenge.

VERVE Artistic Director Matteo Marfoglia's debut creation for the company, A Field of Beauty, is a visually stunning and virtuosic work celebrating individuality, uniqueness and freedom of expression.

Los Angeles-born, Berlin-based choreographer Joy Alpuerto Ritter has crafted a character-driven work exploring the intricate dynamics of family relationships, questioning what lies beneath the surface of a family portrait.

Rounding off the triple bill, acclaimed French collective (LA)HORDE present a restaging of People used to die – originally created for the Montreal School of Contemporary Dance in 2014. Taking inspiration from the European movement ‘Jumpstyle', the work is an explosive and unrelenting test of physical endurance for the dancers.

VERVE is the internationally touring postgraduate company of the Northern School of Contemporary Dance and comprises 18 talented dancers trained at some of the world's leading conservatoires, each on the cusp of their professional careers.

Artistic Director Matteo Marfoglia said: “We are thrilled to embark on this international tour with our acclaimed creative set of artists; it fills us all with a great sense of anticipation and excitement. This year's triple bill is testament to our dedication to pushing artistic boundaries and exploring new territories. As we prepare to share our work on tour with our audiences, we carry with us this spirit of creativity, innovation and collaboration.”