Unearthed Festival Serves Up Sustainability This Summer

From wayward teenager Alfie Cooper who was recently promoted to Recycling Manager, to educational 'trash pandas' (pictured above) hosting craft workshops for teens using only recycled material, Unearthed Festival proves sustainability starts small and with empowering people.

Taking place from 16-18 June 2023 near St Davids (recently voted as one of the UK's top 10 seaside towns) in Pembrokeshire, Unearthed features a diverse line-up of music from across the globe alongside talks, workshops, dance, art, ceremonies and more. What began as yoga, music and meditation in co-founder Tim Rees's back garden has blossomed into a festival space for all - whether it is a dedicated allergen free zone, or a workshop on safe BDSM practices, producers do not shy away from challenges or taboos in their quest for equality.

It is this quest to look after the needs of communities and individuals in an increasingly polarised world that puts sustainability, for both people and the planet, at the festival's heart. Festival founder Tim Rees has, however, always been hesitant to shout about the festival's sustainability credentials.

Tim Rees, co-founder of Unearthed Festival, said: "At Unearthed sustainability and environmentally friendly practices are founding principles, and they are as important to those delivering the festival as they are to the organisers, which is why it works. We are incredibly lucky to work with exceptional volunteers who join us each year from all over the world and who are as committed to looking after this amazing planet we have been gifted with, as we are. That said, there is always more to do, but by sharing our ethos and practices maybe we can inspire others and be inspired in return."

As a fully vegetarian festival since its inception, with single use plastic ousted in 2018 and a conservative recycling rate of 95% - many if not most other festivals could learn a lot from this truly grass roots event. In 2023 the festival also unveils a reusable crockery scheme in conjunction with Crock n' Rock, a washing up company with plates for hire from the charity Green Gathering. On paying a one pound deposit festival goers get their own crockey for the duration of the festival, handing them in at the end and collecting their £1 deposit, or leaving it as a charitable donation. Visitor and vendor feedback will be collated as part of the post festival questionnaire, with founders Tim and Dan aiming to introduce a similar scheme on a more wide ranging basis in 2024 and beyond.

In addition, Unearthed is the only festival at which Tipi Valley, a community committed to sustainable living since the 1970s, is represented each year. Tasked with taking care of the festival's sacred fire, Tipi Valley are joined by Hoppi Wimbush from pioneering sustainable living organisation Lammas Project and Shivam from Spirit Horse, an organisation committed to rewilding people, land & culture. All of these and similar organisations and communities are on hand to host workshops and share their insights, experience and expertise.

Since it began the festival has relied on volunteers to help turn Pembrokeshire's fertile fields into the festival arenas. Alfie Cooper first came to Unearthed as an 11-year-old with his mother and has attended in some capacity every year since. Despite brief moments of teenage mischief along the way, in 2023 he begins his new role as Recycling Manager.

Alfie Cooper, Recycling Manager at Unearthed Festival, said: "I first started coming to Unearthed with my mum when I was a kid so it feels great to be coming back as a Manager now that I am in my 20s. I have worked at quite a few festivals across the UK and there is something undeniably special about Unearthed. It feels like a festival for everyone, that everyone takes care of, and that makes it a really lovely place to work."

In 2023 over 70% of all food and drink providers with a presence at the festival are local and all but one beer served on site is from West Wales. In 2023 the festival also announced its first ever official partner in local company Barti Ddu Rum. The brainchild of Jonathan Williams, also founder of The Pembrokeshire Beach Food Company, this delightfully spiced beverage is made using laver seaweed. Not only does laver add a delicate and savoury flavour profile, it is found in abundance along the Pembrokeshire coast and harvesting it used to be a thriving cottage industry in Wales.

In 2023 Unearthed has become a pilgrimage for music and wellness fans alike, and yet its focus on being as green and clean remains core. By empowering people like Alfie, educating younger generations and constantly reviewing policy and practices and trying new things, Unearthed is laying good sustainable practices bare.