Tony Award Winner Levi Kreis Comes To Manchester

Tony Award-winning actor Levi Kreis will make his UK debut in a one-off show in Manchester this summer in the intimate surroundings of Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge.

The Broadway star, who won a Tony for originating the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in hit musical Million Dollar Quartet, will showcase his breathtaking vocals and piano playing with his unique reinterpretations of classic songs from the musicals.

Levi's stunning piano/vocal performance is like nothing you've ever seen. Infusing Broadway classics with jazz, gospel, country and rockabilly, Kreis' musical perspective is completely original and absolutely flawless. His storytelling and comedic timing will have you in stitches while his ability to embody a song will bring you to tears.

An Evening with Tony Award Winner Levi Kreis is at Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge, Wednesday 26th July at 8pm. Tickets are available here (sonatamcr.coClick Here).

Dale Bassett, founder of Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge, said, "I'm so excited to welcome our first Tony Award Winner to Sonata. Levi is an incredible, one-of-a-kind talent and his UK debut performance will be especially memorable, up close and personal in our unique venue.

"Don't miss this special, intimate evening from one of Broadway's Tony Award-winning talents."