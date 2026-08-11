Tom Wells and Harriet Chomley Will Lead THE DEPARTURE at Lion & Unicorn Theatre

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BBC actor Tom Wells (EastEnders, Waterloo Road) will star alongside acclaimed actress Harriet Chomley (Posh Girls, Or Something Like It) in the debut of his new play, The Departure, for an exclusive five-night run. Directed by Jay Ford, this naturalistic, contemporary comedy drama will perform upstairs at the renowned Lion & Unicorn Theatre in Kentish Town. Performances will run Tuesday, 15th September 2026 - Saturday 19th September 2026.

The Departure traces a sharp, unexpected collision between two strangers navigating the invisible fractures of abandonment and grief. Set inside a single-room, the production plays out over 85 unvarnished, real-time minutes. Tender, funny, and deeply human, The Departure explores how we can sometimes be more honest with strangers than with those closest to us.

Lily, (played by Harriet Chomley) an anxious, sharp-witted chemist, returns to her London flat, frayed and exhausted. Her late mother's funeral was only yesterday. Although still rocked in its wake, Lily must complete an important speech, a speech which forces the confrontation of demons long buried. Ross, (played by Tom Wells) a rugged stranger, an agricultural fencer from rural Northern England, has been secretly staying in her flat. He is waiting for his passport to arrive, the final step before escaping to a new life; building fences in the Australian outback.

What begins with panic and confusion slowly shifts. They struggle with connection; empathy draws them in, protective habits pull them apart. Their dynamic starts to uncover something deeper, the unresolved grief each carries: Lily, wrestling with guilt and shame, Ross, haunted by his own mother's absence. Their coping mechanisms begin to show; Lily deflects using intellect, while Ross clings to superstition.

As tension gives way to moments of humour, miscommunication, and unexpected tenderness, both are forced to strip away their defences, offering the rare possibility that true connection can rewrite the stories they tell themselves.

Writer and star Tom A. Wells spent five years developing the piece. 'In a world that leaves people feeling increasingly de-saturated and numb, this play looks closely at the messy, unvarnished ways we try to hide from our pain and the need for connection' says Wells.

Director Jay Ford brings his trademark stripped back, performance led technique to the staging. Built specifically for intimate studio theatre settings, the production leans into quiet behavioural beats, high-stakes miscommunication, and the profound weight of shared silence.

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