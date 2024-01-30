Theatres at Risk Register 2024 Launches Today With Two Theatres Added

Theatres Trust, the charity that campaigns to protect the UK’s theatres, has published its annual Theatres at Risk Register, which highlights theatres across the UK under threat of closure, redevelopment or severe decay, but which all have the potential to be revived for their local communities with the right support. Theatres Trust has added two theatre buildings to the register as their futures look at risk. These are tougher times for the theatre sector due to factors including the cost-of-living crisis and the difficult economic barriers facing the industry following the pandemic. This year’s list comprises 39 buildings, which all have strong architectural merit, cultural heritage or value to the local community as performance venues.

Abbeydale Picture House in Sheffield, a Grade II listed former cine-variety theatre, has been added to the list as its building fabric has significantly deteriorated in recent years, leaving its main auditorium unusable and the programming of this community arts venue unviable. Epstein Theatre in Liverpool also faces an uncertain future after Liverpool City Council was unable to renew its lease of the building and subsequently the associated management agreement with the incumbent theatre operator. Operator Epstein Entertainments Ltd has likewise been unable to agree new lease terms with the building landlord forcing the theatre’s closure in June 2023. This has left this unique theatre / concert hall vacant and with no plans for the future.

Dudley Hippodrome has been removed from the Theatres at Risk Register as sadly it was demolished in autumn 2023 to make way for a new university building. A purpose-built 1930s variety theatre, it was the only remaining lyric theatre in the Metropolitan Borough of Dudley. Theatres Trust, alongside a passionate local campaign group, had fought hard to save it, so is hugely disappointed with this outcome.

Gary Kemp, Theatres Trust Ambassador, musician and actor says, Theatres are an essential part of our cultural life and bring so much to communities everywhere. I’m proud to support Theatres Trust in its mission to ensure these wonderful buildings survive for current and future generations to enjoy.

Liverpool City Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Councillor Harry Doyle, said, We welcome the move to add The Epstein to the risk register as this offers renewed hope for this extraordinary space. In their role as intermediary, the Theatres Trust can now ensure there are productive conversations between the commercial landlord and any potential operators, with the shared ambition to find a positive solution which would see this important cultural asset reopening its doors.

Jon Morgan, Theatres Trust Director comments, The changes to the Theatres at Risk Register represent the wider issues we are seeing across the theatre sector. Squeezes on local authority budgets means many are stepping away from or significantly reducing funding to theatres, while rising costs and scarcity of funding is making it harder to repair, maintain and update buildings. We believe that all of these buildings are worth the investment, not only as valuable social and cultural facilities but also for their potential contribution to wider placemaking and regeneration.

Now in its 18th year, the Theatres at Risk Register calls the public’s attention to these important buildings, their challenges, and the significant cultural opportunities they can bring to local communities. Since the list began in 2006, more than 80 theatres have been restored, revived or had a suitable replacement built.

While no theatres have been removed from the list for positive reasons this year, slow but steady progress is being made with many buildings on the list, particularly due to the increased support Theatres Trust is able to give them through its Resilient Theatres: Resilient Communities programme of grants, training and expert advice. This programme is providing valuable support to theatres on the list as they move forward through periods of change and development. This includes grant support for engagement activities and market testing for a new vision for the Theatre Royal Margate, governance training for Spilsby Sessions House to strengthen their organisation as they embark on a major capital works project and consultancy advice for Leith Theatre as they take on a new lease for the building.

Leith Theatre’s Chief Executive Lynn Morrison says, Thanks to the financial support from Theatres Trust, we have gained access to targeted expertise and mentoring. This assistance has helped us to navigate the business, unravel our next steps and reveal answers we didn’t know we needed. The significance of our inclusion on the register feels vital and allows us to share our narrative authentically as we move in a positive direction. The register allows us to highlight our plight and the risk of losing the venue forever unless we invest in its restoration and redevelopment, while emphasising the ongoing need for support.

The theatres appearing on the 2024 register are as follows:

Brighton Hippodrome

Theatre Royal Margate

Victoria Pavilion / Winter Gardens, Morecambe

Hulme Hippodrome

Plymouth Palace

Victoria Theatre, Salford

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea

Spilsby Session house

Streatham Hill Theatre, London

Theatr Ardudwy, Harlech

Winter Gardens Pavilion, Blackpool

Abbeydale Picture House, Sheffield – NEW

Burnley Empire

Garston Empire, Liverpool

Intimate Theatre, London

Mechanics’ Institute, Swindon

Tottenham Palace Theatre, London

Leith Theatre, Edinburgh

Epstein Theatre, Liverpool – NEW

Joe Longthorne Theatre, Blackpool

Roundhouse Theatre, Dover

Co-op Music Hall, Ramsbottom

Doncaster Grand

Garrick Theatre, Southport

King’s Theatre, Dundee

Amulet Theatre, Shepton Mallet

Conwy Civic Hall (Cube)

Derby Hippodrome

Borough Hall, Greenwich

Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy

Thameside Theatre, Grays

Tameside Hippodrome, Ashton-under-Lyne

Globe Theatre, Plymouth

Imperial Theatre, Walsall

Regent Theatre, Great Yarmouth

Clair Hall, Haywards Heath

Netherton Arts Centre, Dudley

Theatre Royal, Hyde

Theatre Royal, Manchester



Assessment criteria for each theatre is available via www.theatrestrust.org.uk/how-we-help/theatres-at-risk/theatres-at-risk-assessment-criteria and full case studies on each can be seen on the Theatres Trust website.