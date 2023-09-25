Theatr Clwyd launches Public Art Open Call

Sep. 25, 2023

As part of the major capital redevelopment of Theatr Clwyd’s 46-year-old, grade II-listed building, the theatre issued a call-out for inspirational and inclusive public art that enhances the venue’s reputation as a beacon of artistic excellence, as well cementing it as a hub for the communities that it has historically embraced.

With a commitment to public art at its heart, the redevelopment will include specially commissioned work that will be on permanent display.  To this end, Theatr Clwyd is looking to commission artists, theatre-makers and collaborative design teams to create this art for the community with a series of commissions funded by the Welsh Arts Council ‘Percentage of Art’ legislation.

There are three substantial commissions. Firstly, a Creative Language Commission, an artistic response to language and stories, encouraging people to encounter and gather across our new building. A Counterweight Installation, inspired by the original theatre counterweight system, which is being replaced in the Anthony Hopkins Theatre and has been salvaged as part of the building process. And finally, a Foyle Room Curtain, a design for a bespoke, large-scale curtain for the Foyle Room, a multi-purpose “gathering space” at the heart of the new building.

The call out is open to a range of disciplines including photography, 2D digital art, video art, interactive art, painting, sculpture and installations. Theatre disciplines, from designers to prop makers, writers to costume makers are welcomed to respond to this call.  Theatr Clwyd are working with acclaimed consultancy Studio Three Sixty in delivering this vital part of the redevelopment.

The redevelopment will ensure a home for the theatre’s communities.  It will be green and sustainable and safeguard high-quality cultural, wellbeing and community experiences in North Wales for future generations.

To find out more about the opportunities available and how to register your interest please visit www.theatrclwyd.com/news/publicart-opencall. There will be an online informal Q&A session for interested artists and teams to ask questions on Thursday 2 October at 2pm with more information available on the website.



