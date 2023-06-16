The Royal Society of Literature Reveals Winner of the 2023 Encore Award for Emergency

This year the prize-winner was announced at a live event. 

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 2 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today
Review: ASSASSINS, Chichester Festival Theatre Photo 3 Review: ASSASSINS, Chichester Festival Theatre
Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in FRANK AND PERCY World Premiere Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in FRANK AND PERCY World Premiere

The Royal Society of Literature Reveals Winner of the 2023 Encore Award for Emergency

The Royal Society of Literature (RSL), the voice for the value of literature in the UK, has announced Daisy Hildyard as the winner of the 2023 Encore Award for Emergency (Fitzcarraldo Editions). A sustained mediation on the potential of our human interconnections with all that surrounds us, Emergency is as much a lyrical celebration of life as it is a disquietude and call to action. An enthralling experience of being truly in the world. The annual Encore Award of £10,000 celebrates outstanding achievements in second novels. Shortlisted writers all receive a £500 prize.

This year the prize-winner was announced at a live event. Daisy Hildyard was unable to attend but was informed and accepted the award saying: 

‘An award for a second attempt is a kind-hearted award and I am happy and grateful to have been a part of it this year. The other authors on the shortlist are all writers whose work I respect, and I like that the award makes us into a cohort: we’ve written our different books about different things, but we’re together on our second novels at the same moment (even though I reckon I’m the oldest, which means they’re actually one step ahead of me). When we are very, very old, on our seventy-fifth novels, I hope we’ll still be seeing and reading each other. 

I’m grateful to my agent David Godwin and to my publishers Fitzcarraldo, who made this book – I just wrote a Word doc – and they’ve cared for it so thoughtfully and generously, before and since its release. 

The prize money will give me time at my desk, it makes a big and real difference. Speaking personally, it meant a lot to me that the judges described Emergency as a celebration of life, an experience of being in the thick of life – thank you for reading the novel and thinking about it like this. And it’s good to think of people feeling that, inside or outside the book.’

This year’s judges, Maura Dooley, Daljit Nagra and Nikesh Shukla commented:

‘Emergency is a work of great style and substance; contemplative, clever and seductive. Lyrically unfolding its story slowly and delicately through the compelling voice of a narrator brought to a standstill in lockdown, this work reflects on rural life at a point of great change. In contemplating childhood, in her evocation of her schooldays, in the natural world seen through the eyes of a child, Hildyard summons a world just pre-internet, a place in which the edgelands of a rural community struggle as employment slips away. 

In her finely-observed and precise descriptions of the environment Hildyard elides the easy distinctions between the man-made and the natural world, asking the reader to look harder. The reader is invited to consider what the destruction of this interrelated world might mean for us all. This is a powerful pastoral novel written with a watchful, unsparing eye, both praising and exposing the beauty, the ugliness, and the essential interconnectedness of life.’

Daisy Hildyard’s first novel, Hunters in the Snow, received the Somerset Maugham Award and a ‘5 under 35’ honorarium at the USA National Book Awards. Her essay ‘The Second Body’, a brilliantly lucid account of the dissolving boundaries between all life on earth, was published in 2017, and her second novel Emergency was published in 2022, both by Fitzcarraldo Editions. She lives with her family in North Yorkshire, where she was born.

The Encore Award was first presented in 1990 to celebrate the achievement of outstanding second novels. The Award fills a niche in the catalogue of literary prizes. The RSL has administered the award since 2016.

The Encore Award is one of 10 annual awards and prizes presented by the RSL, which bring the widest possible community of writers and readers together in celebration of the breadth of literature today. From debut works and unpublished short stories, through to the notoriously challenging second novel and outstanding contributions to literature, the RSL’s awards and prizes celebrate the value of writing in all its forms, whilst supporting emerging and established writers at some of the most challenging moments of their careers. The RSL’s other annual awards and prizes are: RSL International Writers awards, Companions of Literature, the RSL Ondaatje Prize, the RSL Christopher Bland Prize, the RSL Giles St Aubyn Awards for Non-Fiction, the V.S. Pritchett Short Story Prize, the RSL Literature Matters Awards, the Sky Arts RSL Writers Awards and the Benson Medal.



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Stand Up Don Biswas Returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Photo
Stand Up Don Biswas Returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Politically-charged gag merchant Don Biswas returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to take on the status quo. A unique comic voice, Don looks at politics through the lens of Dyspraxia, ADHD and Autism as well as his Indian heritage. The Revolution will be Disorganised takes a passionate - if uncoordinated - stab at the big issues: from the cost-of-living crisis to conspiracy theories.

2
Greek Comedian George Zacharopoulous Takes His Audience Down The Rabbit Hole Of Delusion I Photo
Greek Comedian George Zacharopoulous Takes His Audience Down The Rabbit Hole Of Delusion In WONDERLAND

Join acclaimed Greek comedian George Zacharopoulos as he takes his audience on a hilarious and head-spinning journey down the rabbit hole of fantasy and delusion in Wonderland.

3
Kaleb Coopers THE WORLD ACCORDING TO KALEB to Embark on UK Tour Photo
Kaleb Cooper's THE WORLD ACCORDING TO KALEB to Embark on UK Tour

Kaleb Cooper, Chipping Norton’s finest celebrity farmer and Sunday Times’ best-selling author will be leaving the familiarity of his beloved Chipping Norton and heading out on the road for his first ever theatre tour  in January 2024 with – The World According To Kaleb – Kaleb Goes On Tour.

4
Museum Of The Home Announces WOMENS WEEDS, Uncovering The Hidden Histories Of Women In Med Photo
Museum Of The Home Announces WOMEN'S WEEDS, Uncovering The Hidden Histories Of Women In Medicine

Brand-new site-specific audio installation Women's Weeds will be in the Gardens Through Time at Museum of the Home throughout summer 2023. Women's Weeds shares the complex ways in which women have contributed towards scientific achievements over the last 600 years, and the cultural context of how and why many of their stories have been lost. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dark Places
The Hub at St. Mary's (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
ODEON Kingston (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Belgrade Theatre (6/13-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
The Plaza at Truro (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Four Felons and a Funeral
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/13-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE KEVIN SHORT WAY
Swan Theatre (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Firstsite (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
ODEON, Liverpool Switch Island (6/28-6/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You