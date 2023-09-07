The Royal Ballet Celebrates The Life of Bronislava Nijinska With a Special Day of Talks, Rehearsals, and Panel Discussion

This event will be held in the Clore Studio on Saturday 18 November 2023.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

The Royal Ballet have announced an extended Insight to celebrate the innovative creative genius of Bronislava Nijinska. In an afternoon of illustrated talks, panel discussion and rehearsals, this event will examine the powerful legacy of a choreographer much neglected in the history of 20th century dance. 

 

Nijinska stands today as an uncompromising and pioneering figure of modern ballet, despite being overshadowed by the fame of her brother, the legendary dancer Vaslav Nijinsky, and battling opportunity undermined by her gender. She is known for her landmark works, including Les Noces, Les Biches and Le Train Bleu, and her magnificent collaborations with the likes of fashion designer Coco Chanel and composer Igor Stravinsky, which inspired choreographers in the 20th century such as Frederick Ashton and George Balanchine.  

 

This Insight is curated by the choreographer Avatâra Ayuso, with guests including Dame Monica Mason, former Director of The Royal Ballet, and Lynn Garafola, author of La Nijinska: Choreographer of the Modern. This Insight will feature rehearsals with dancers of The Royal Ballet and The Royal Ballet School. In the centenary year of Les Noces, one of Nijinska's most emblematic works, this event is a timely celebration of an inspirational artist.

 

 

This event will be held in the Clore Studio on Saturday 18 November 2023. Tickets cost £40 and are available from the Royal Opera House website. The event will also be streamed for free on the Royal Opera House YouTube channel. 

 

 




