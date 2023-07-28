The Barn Theatre Unveils New Production Team to Mark New Direction

The Barn Theatre in Cirencester, which is currently celebrating its fifth anniversary season, has today announced that Anthony Houghton and Natasha Prince have joined the theatre as Producer and Assistant Producer respectively as part of the theatre’s strategic pivot towards commercial productions in their upcoming seasons.

Since launching in 2018, the Barn Theatre has gained national recognition having produced over 20 Built by Barn shows and being awarded The Stage Awards’ Best Fringe Theatre of the Year Award 2019. The theatre is currently celebrating its fifth anniversary with a season including a reimagined revival production of the musical Once (running until 12 August) and the world premieres of Jonathan Lynn’s I’m Sorry Prime Minister, I Can’t Quite Remember(22 November – 4 November) and Alan Pollock's festive adaptation of Treasure Island (20 November – 6 January).

Houghton, who joins as Producer, has been in the theatre, television, and film industry for over thirty years. His career has included writing and directing some of the country's largest pantos for First Family Entertainment (ATG), including Cinderella at Bristol Hippodrome starring Torvill and Dean. Most recently, Houghton has been a producer for a global learning and development company producing large immersive events.

Anthony Houghton said of joining the team, “I am absolutely delighted to have this opportunity to join Iwan at The Barn at this exciting time as he and the team take the theatre forward to new exciting heights!”

Prince, who joins as Assistant Producer, has produced over twenty-five shows since 2021 including an acclaimed new adaptation of The Hobbit this summer. Currently based in Oxford, Natasha has worked across a variety of regional venues including the Oxford Playhouse, the New Vic Theatre, Pegasus Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe and was the Assistant Producer for Offbeat Festival 2022.

Natasha Prince said on joining the Barn Theatre, “I am thrilled to be joining the Barn at such an exciting time of growth. The productions here - past, present and future - are really something special.”

More information about the Barn Theatre can be found at www.barntheatre.org.uk

Photo credit: Alex Tabrizi