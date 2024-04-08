Tara Wilkinson Joins Tall Stories as Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2024 Olivier Award-nominated Tall Stories theatre company has announced the appointment of Tara Wilkinson as new Executive Director.

Sitting alongside Toby Mitchell (Tall Stories' co-founder and Artistic Director) and Clare Lewis (Marketing Director), Tara will strategically lead and shape the future of the renowned family theatre storytelling company.

Tara joins Tall Stories' executive team from the Almeida Theatre where she worked as Producer from 2019. Tara brings 16 years of experience across the theatre sector to the role, having previously worked for Underbelly, The Old Vic and Paines Plough touring theatre company.

Tara arrives at Tall Stories at an exciting time on the company's journey which sees them developing a three-year residency with Nimax Theatres in the West End; being nominated for a 2024 Olivier Award in the Best Family Show category for the West End run of The Smeds and The Smoos; developing a new adaptation of David McKee's Elmer stories - The Elmer Adventure; and forming deeper relationships within the local community and creative sector from their 80-seat Islington-based studio space.

The refreshed Tall Stories senior team will ensure that the company focuses on its artistic and business aims as well as its audiences, recognising the crucial need to inspire the next generation of theatre-goers and storytellers.

Toby Mitchell, Artistic Director, said of the appointment, "Tall Stories recently celebrated its 25th birthday. As co-founder of the company, I'm excited by the prospect of working with Tara and Clare to plan the company's evolution over the next 25 years. We have big aims: to make the words "Tall Stories" synonymous with excellence in theatre, and to give every child in the country the opportunity to experience one of our shows. Here's to new ideas and new directions!"

Tara Wilkinson added, "I am delighted to be joining Tall Stories at such a pivotal moment and to work with Toby and Clare to continue and build upon the company's established successes of the last 25 years plus. We will continue our mission of ensuring all children in the UK have access to our shows, whether in the West End or touring to regional venues and schools, as well as building upon our international touring into new territories and exploring further our digital offering. We will also continue and grow our offering to the local Islington community using our fabulous 80-seat studio space in Islington's Central Library.

On a personal note, I am thrilled to become Executive Director role of this fantastic company, not only because we are aligned in our passion and commitment for inspiring from a young age the next generation of theatre makers and audiences but as a mother, I see first-hand the imperative and benefit of sparking children's imaginations and educating them in storytelling. It will be a privilege to work in a role and a company where my two greatest loves - my family and theatre - can each enrich the other."

Tara will start her new position at Tall Stories later this month on 22 April.