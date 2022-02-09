TRUTH TO POWER CAFE Will Be Performed Virtually and In Person This Month

This internationally acclaimed performance event - already performed over 40 times in six countries, and featuring more than 400 participants, many of whom have never been on stage before - is coming to Rotherham (24 & 25 February), Huddersfield (19 March) and South Norwood in London (March 27).

'Truth to Power Café' is told through memoir, poetry, image, music, film and personal stories from local people in each location in response to the question 'who has power over you and what do you want to say to them?' Is it your parents, a sibling, politician, lover, landlord, neighbour, religious leader, boss, banker, or simply your best friend? It's time to tell them the truth before it's too late.

Speaking truth to power is a non-violent means of conflict resolution, the origins of which lie in the anti-war movement. In our era of post-truth and fake news, speaking truth to power is widely accepted to mean saying something to those in a position of trust or authority who don't want to hear it.

Finding voice is of particular importance to 'Truth to Power Café creator Jeremy Goldstein, whose personal experience start every performance. Goldstein's struggle with the power of his father, HIV and drug use is his own answer, sharing memoir, poetry, image music and performance to tell the story of his complicated past and the resolve in the years following his father's death. His passion in the belief that people need a space to speak their own truths to those who have power over them inspired him to not only create 'Truth to Power Café' but a whole new genre of theatre.

Jeremy Goldstein said: "The show is inspired by the political and philosophical beliefs of Nobel Prize-winning playwright Harold Pinter and his Hackney Gang. The Gang included my late father Mick Goldstein and sole surviving member Henry Woolf, who at 91 has written poetry for the play. I co-created the show, directed by leading British working-class theatre director Jen Heyes. For 60 years the Gang held firm in their belief of an independent media and in speaking truth to power. They remained firmly on the side of the occupied, and the disempowered, and their allies. It is these people we normally invite to appear in the show, and respond to the question: 'Who has power over you and what do you want to say to them?; Ultimately, the show has become a love letter to the memory of my father Mick, and his friends of 60 years, Henry Woolf and Harold Pinter."

"This Spring tour will be dedicated to the memory of Henry Woolf who sadly passed away in

November aged 91. Henry, along with Jen, was my main collaborator on the project. Known as the King of the Avant Garde - he was a beautiful and inspiring spirit."

'Truth to Power Café' has travelled the world and now comes to Rotherham Civic Theatre as a part of the launch festival for Children's Capital of Culture 2025.

In 2025 Rotherham will be the world's first Children's Capital of Culture, designed and delivered by children and young people from across Rotherham.

Box Office

https://stanleyarts.org/event