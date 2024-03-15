THERE'S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There's a Monster in Your Show will be at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Tuesday 2 – Friday 5 April as part of a major UK tour. A high-energy 50-minute adventure featuring lively original music, this show is the perfect introduction to live theatre. During the Easter Holidays audiences can expect plenty of playful fun for the little ones as their favourite characters come to life in a show that is packed with interactive moments to enjoy together.

A group of performers are preparing to start their show, but quickly discover they are not alone on stage. Little Monster wants to be part of the fun too! With an invitation to his friends, Dragon, Alien and Unicorn to join him, you can expect comedy and chaos as they help to create a magical show, learning about the joy of books and friendship along the way.

Writer and Composer Tom Fletcher said, ‘It's been an amazing experience to see 'There's a Monster In Your Book,' come to life on stage and to get to meet the characters that I invented in my head! And it's been incredible to be a part of developing the show and combining my love of writing books and stories with writing some of the songs for the production. 'There's a Monster In Your Show' really is the perfect first theatre trip for pre-schoolers and their families. Going to the theatre with kids can be stressful but this is a totally interactive show where children are not just allowed to shout, sing, clap and dance - it's actively encouraged!'

There's a Monster in Your Show will be at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Tuesday 2 – Friday 5 April. Tickets £17.25, concessions £15.25 and schools £13 (including booking fees). Suitable for all ages. To book or for more information visit cornexchangenew.com/event/there-s-a-monster-in-your-show or call the Box Office on 01635 522733.