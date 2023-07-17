THE WIZARD OF OZ, PEPPA PIG'S FUN DAY OUT, and More Go on Sale This Week at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

New shows will go on sale at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre later this week, including the London Palladium production of THE WIZARD OF OZ and children’s favourite PEPPA PIG’S FUN DAY OUT.

Priority booking for opens at 10am online on Thursday 20 July with public sales opening at 10am online on Friday 21 July online at Click Here.

THE WIZARD OF OZ from Tuesday 30 July – Saturday 4 August. Direct from The London Palladium, the sensational new production of one of the world’s most beloved musicals comes to Wolverhampton. Featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film including Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We’re Off To See The Wizard with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, this spectacular production of THE WIZARD OF OZ will be a truly magical experience for all the family. Join Dorothy, Toto, and friends on an unforgettable adventure down the yellow brick road to the merry old land of Oz. There’s no place like Wolverhampton next July.

GUZ KHAN LIVE on Thursday 18 January is back by popular demand. GUZ KHAN adds more opportunities for you to see him on his kick-ass comedy tour! This loveable, funny guy is known for bringing his big-screen persona and BAFTA-nominated hilarity to the stand-up stage. Guz Khan Live! “As a stand-up, Khan is very much a star. Make no mistake.” – Bruce Dessau (The Evening Standard). Guz is the creator and star of BBC’s Man Like Mobeen, alongside his appearances on Taskmaster (C4), The Last Leg (C4), Live at the Apollo (BBC), Would I Lie To You (BBC), QI (BBC), Four Weddings and A Funeral (Hulu), & movies Army of Thieves and The Bubble (Netflix), How To Date Billy Walsh (Amazon) and much more.

MICHAEL STARRING BEN on Monday 20 May takes a journey back in time to remember Michael Jackson – the man, the music and the magic. MICHAEL STARRING BEN is a hit theatre production starring the UK’s ultimate Michael Jackson tribute star, Ben Bowman. Not only does he look and sound like the King of Pop, but he’s honed his routine so carefully that audiences truly believe they are watching Michael Jackson himself. The show features a live band, dazzling costumes and the performer’s iconic dance routines. It also showcases the greatest hits of Michael Jackson and also of The Jackson 5 including Beat It, Billie Jean, Thriller and Man in the Mirror.

PEPPA PIG’S FUN DAY OUT on Sunday 10 March joins Peppa, along with her family and friends as they go to the zoo and also the beach for a special party- it’s going to be an exciting and fun packed day. Prepare to sing and dance with colourful scarecrows, feed the penguins, build big sandcastles, and even swim in the sea! Packed full of songs, dance and muddy puddles, PEPPA’S FUN DAY OUT guarantees giggles and snorts for all Peppa fans, and a perfect introduction to theatre.

