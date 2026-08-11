THE WEST END SINGS... THE MUSIC OF ABBA to Come to Derbyshire

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Following the successful launch of his new Derbyshire concert series with The West End Sings... Elvis earlier this summer, concert producer, presenter and songwriter Mark Robert Petty will continue his mission to bring some of London's finest musical theatre performers to audiences outside the capital with The West End Sings... The Music of ABBA.

Taking place at Repton School's stunning 400 Hall Theatre on Sunday 27 September 2026 at 3.00pm, the concert forms part of an expanding programme from Mark Robert Petty Presents, dedicated to bringing professionally produced concerts featuring leading West End performers to regional audiences across the United Kingdom.

For more than seven years, Mark has produced acclaimed concerts and cabaret performances at London's celebrated Crazy Coqs at Brasserie Zédel, presenting more than 60 productions featuring well over 100 West End performers. His productions have also been staged at Derby Theatre, St Albans Cathedral and St Paul's Church (The Actors' Church), Covent Garden.

Presented by Mark Robert Petty Presents, The West End Sings... The Music of ABBA stars Lewis Asquith, Christopher Howell, Georgia Lennon and Kara-Ami McCreanor, performers whose combined theatre credits include Mamma Mia!, The Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Heathers the Musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, 42nd Street, Made in Dagenham, An Officer and a Gentleman, The

Osmonds, Lady Chatterley's Lover, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Six and ABBA Voyage.

Accompanied by an outstanding live band under the musical direction of Adam Pennington, audiences will enjoy a thrilling afternoon featuring ABBA's greatest hits alongside beloved album favourites, all performed by artists who bring years of West End experience to every song.

Rather than traditional tribute acts, The West End Sings... celebrates legendary artists through the voices of established musical theatre performers, creating concerts that combine exceptional live vocals, first-class musicianship, fascinating stories behind the music and genuine theatrical flair.

Mark Robert Petty said:"I've always believed audiences shouldn't have to travel to London to experience exceptional live entertainment. "For more than seven years I've had the privilege of producing concerts and cabaret performances at Crazy Coqs, working alongside some of the finest performers in British musical theatre. Through Mark Robert Petty Presents, I'm now building on that experience by bringing the same quality of performers, musicians and production to audiences around the country. "The West End Sings... isn't about impersonation or tribute. It's about celebrating extraordinary songs through extraordinary performers, each bringing their own artistry, storytelling and personality to the music. Combined with a superb live band, it creates something that's exciting, uplifting and completely unique.

"My ambition is to establish Mark Robert Petty Presents as one of the UK's leading independent producers of concerts and live entertainment, creating opportunities for audiences everywhere to experience the incredible talent of West End performers in outstanding regional venues." Following the successful Derbyshire debut of The West End Sings... Elvis in July, the series continues with The Music of ABBA before returning later this year with concerts celebrating Phil Collins & Genesis and the festive spectacular Merry Mix Tape. A spectacular celebration of the music of James Bond is also planned as part of the expanding programme for 2027. Whether you're a lifelong ABBA fan, a musical theatre enthusiast or simply someone who loves outstanding live music, The West End Sings... The Music of ABBA promises an unforgettable afternoon of world-class entertainment.

More on 400 Hall Theatre Recent Articles THE WEST END SINGS…ELVIS to Make Derbyshire Debut at Repton 400 Hall Theatre

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