THE TAILOR OF INVERNESS Comes to the Finborough Theatre in May

Matthew Zajac’s internationally acclaimed one-man show The Tailor of Inverness will come to the Finborough Theatre for a London run. A four-week limited season runs from 14 May to 8 June.

The Tailor of Inverness is an unforgettable story of displacement and survival in war-torn Europe. An allegory for all victims of war and given a powerful new resonance by recent events, it is a story of journeys, of how a boy who grew up on a farm in Galicia (then in Eastern Poland, now in Western Ukraine) came to be a tailor in Inverness…



The show tells the story of Matthew Zajac’s Polish father, Mateusz, whose life spanned most of the 20th century. Taken prisoner by the Soviets in 1939, he was freed in an amnesty after the Nazi invasion of the Soviet Union and joined the thousands of Poles fighting with the British Army in North Africa and Italy. He was then resettled in Britain in 1948, joining his brother in Glasgow.



That is the story Mateusz told his son….but was it the truth?



Combining storytelling, songs, poetry and physicality with a rich soundscape of live fiddle music and effects, Matthew Zajac’s stunning play has entranced audiences worldwide, playing in a huge variety of venues from sold-out runs in prestigious capital city theatres to one-nighters in village halls in the Scottish Highlands. Its many awards include a Scotsman Fringe First, The Stage Best Solo Performer Award and Best Actor at the CATS (Critics Awards for Theatre in Scotland) Awards. It was the subject of Circling A Fox, a BBC Scotland documentary presented by Matthew about discovering his father’s secrets and taking the show to Ukraine.



The Tailor of Inverness is part of the Finborough’s Theatre’s #VoicesFromUkraine, a programming strand set up in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.