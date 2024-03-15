THE INSTITUTE OF LOST THINGS Will Be Performed By Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre will present The Institute of Lost Things; a performance project based in Claypotts Castle Primary school.

A group of P3 pupils at the Dundee primary school have been enrolled as newly trained ‘Keepers’ entrusted with the task of caring for things that have been lost and exploring their significance. Together they examine objects, discover histories and share stories as they try to work out what to hold onto and what can be left behind.

The project with Claypotts Castle Primary which began earlier this year is an intensive, three-month creative residency. Co-working with pupils and teachers at the school located in the East End of Dundee, the project aims to deliver the benefit of arts, music and dance culminating in a final piece of original Physical Theatre to be performed before peers, family, friends and the local community.

The residency has been led by two highly experienced creative practitioners; Amanda Lowson leading on drama and John Ross leading on dance. Amanda Lowson has been with Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre for 25 years and is an integral member of the Engage team, working on a wide range of projects within the community. One past project was Whitfield Giants; a project bringing three primary schools together, parading three giant puppets through Whitfield. Amanda also has worked with Community Theatre groups in Kirkton, Whitfield, Douglas and Menzieshill, young parents groups, and groups for wellbeing including older people, children with ASN and adults with long term health conditions. Speaking about the project, Amanda just loves being with the children at Claypotts Castle Primary, saying “Their imagination and creativity is infectious. Watching the children grow in confidence, and making a show together fills me with joy.”

John Ross is an award-winning choreographer and performer who has worked extensively across the UK with companies such as Gecko Dance Theatre, Royal Opera House and trinity Laban. John returned to his hometown of Dundee in 2022, joining Scottish Dance Theatre as a Dance Artist.

This project is a second homecoming for John, as he was a pupil at Claypotts Castle Primary as a child. John said, “Claypotts was the Primary School I went to as a child. It’s quite special coming back and sharing the space with children that remind me of myself. We have created a world where each week we have seen these young children not only grow in their confidence, but also within their imaginations. I truly believe that after this experience, they’ll believe in themselves more and with a little hard work, their dreams can come true.”