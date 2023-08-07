Suba Das Steps Down as Creative Director at Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse

Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse announce that Suba Das is stepping down today from his role as Creative Director.

Whilst at the theatres, Das re-imagined Caryl Churchill’s Top Girls - in collaboration with Churchill herself – transposing the play to Liverpool L8 for its widely-acclaimed 40th-anniversary production; rejuvenated the iconic Everyman panto; and created professional production opportunities for a range of creatives and companies from or based in the North West. These include the world premieres of queer love story A Billion Times I Love You by Young Everyman Playhouse graduate Patrick Maguire (directed by YEP director Jessica Meade and with original music by Crawlers), Deep Blue by Paperwork; Sealskin by Tmesis Theatre; and the schools touring production LOOPS with 20 Stories High. He also brought the world premieres of Adjoa Andoh’s Richard III (led by Rose Theatre, Kingston) and Stockroom’s new family musical Alice In Wonderland (in association with Theatre Royal Plymouth) to the Playhouse.

Alongside a number of commissions in development, Suba Das appointed six associate companies (20 Stories High, Cardboard Citizens, Graeae, Homotopia, New Earth and Talawa) to help the theatres further develop their relationships with Liverpool’s diverse artists and audiences.

Suba Das said, “During my time in Liverpool, I’m incredibly proud to have helped the Everyman and Playhouse through the challenges of reopening post-pandemic. The theatres are now back in Arts Council England’s National Portfolio and celebrated their most successful Christmas on record, with Red Riding Hood reimagining the traditional panto as a beacon of contemporary, inclusive, and joyous actor-musician theatre-making.

The Everyman season ahead sees Michael Wynne’s Scouse comedy Cuckoo after its triumphant run at London’s Royal Court; the co-production High Times and Dirty Monsters with 20 Stories High and Graeae; and this year’s panto Cinderella by Liverpool’s very own Luke Barnes.

Theatre, now more than ever, relies on the resourcefulness and care of artists, creatives, producers and crew and it’s been my privilege to convene so much of that passion in Liverpool. I wish the most fantastic team well in realising the exciting year ahead.”

Andrea Nixon, Chair of the Board of Trustees and Mark Da Vanzo, Chief Executive said, “Suba has helped us move forward creatively and confidently, and we’re extremely grateful for the contribution he has made, in helping us widen our work with artists, audiences and our local communities”.

While the Board finalise future artistic leadership, the theatres will return to their interim model with the appointment of Artistic Advisors.