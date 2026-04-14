Stephen Joseph Theatre Awarded Funding For Refurbishment

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Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre has been awarded £2.7m from the Arts Council Creative Foundations Fund to carry out a full refurbishment of its McCarthy Auditorium, which hosts live shows and cinema screenings.

The work is planned to take place during the summer of 2027, and shows will go ahead as usual in the theatre's Round auditorium; the McCarthy will be closed for some months while the work takes place.

The funding will also enable the theatre to complete critical maintenance work on its roof and air handling units.

The SJT's Joint Chief Executives Caroline Routh and Paul Robinson say: “We're absolutely delighted to receive this funding from the Creative Foundations Fund. Along with the other grants announced today, it's a real investment in not just our future, but that of Scarborough and, further afield, Yorkshire and the Humber.

“We'll be using the money to refurbish the McCarthy, including upgrading the existing, original seats, installing new toilets including an accessible one, and a bar, and breakout space for our dementia-friendly work, and making the whole space more accessible and wheelchair-friendly.

“It will also enable us to complete our ongoing work on our roof, which has persistent leaks, and our air handling units, which will mean we can control temperatures within the building more efficiently and sustainably.”

The SJT is one of 16 cultural venues, local museums and libraries across Yorkshire and the Humber to benefit from an £11m funding boost, helping to ensure that everyone can access arts and culture in the places they call home.

Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy says: “I want everyone, everywhere to feel a sense of pride about where they come from. Cultural organisations across Yorkshire and the Humber are important custodians of local identity and play a key role in the story we tell ourselves as a nation.

"Our Arts Everywhere Fund is delivering on our commitment to support cultural assets across the country, increasing access and preserving them for future generations. This is demonstrated by grants announced today that will benefit sixteen culture venues, museums, and library services across Yorkshire and the Humber.

“Arts and culture are the beating hearts of our communities; they have the power to unite us in the face of division and break down barriers to opportunity. We want to harness the power to help us build a brighter future for the people of Yorkshire and the Humber.”

Rebecca Ball, Area Director, North, Arts Council England says: “Our museums, libraries and arts organisations have the power to change lives. They give us access to new worlds, teach us about our heritage and give us new perspectives on life. I'm so pleased that we'll be supporting so many of our cultural organisations in the North with this capital investment, which will ensure that they can continue to deliver incredible arts and culture to their communities.”