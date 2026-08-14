Sean Smith to Return as Jack Trott in JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Kings Theatre 2026

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After five years away, Sean Smith is returning to the stage of The Kings Theatre in his much-loved hometown, taking on the title role of Jack Trott in the 2026 Pompey Panto - Jack and the Beanstalk.

Sean last appeared at The Kings Theatre in 2021's Jack and the Beanstalk, and his return promises to be a special homecoming for both the performer and local audiences. Sean joins the previously announced legendary Jack Edwards, returning for his twelfth Kings Theatre pantomime, taking on the fabulous, outrageous and unstoppable Dame Trott, EastEnders favourite Shaun Williamson returning for a third hilarious year, this time as the wicked Fleshcreep, and audience favourite Joe Pollard who is back for his second year as the cheeky and chaotic Simon Trott.

A performer since the age of seven, Sean made his stage debut in the hit musical Evita and has gone on to build an extensive career across theatre, music and television. His theatre credits include We Will Rock You as Brit, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat as Pharaoh, Grease as Teen Angel, Burn the Floor, Dancing Queen, Spirit of Broadway, Elvis – The King of Rock 'n' Roll, West End Musical, Puttin' on the Ritz, That's Entertainment and numerous pantomimes.

Sean is perhaps best known to television audiences as one half of pop duo Same Difference, alongside his sister Sarah. The pair rose to fame on the fourth series of the UK's The X Factor, where they were mentored by music mogul Simon Cowell. They reached the live final, finishing third from more than 250,000 applicants.

Following The X Factor, Same Difference embarked on the UK arena tour, performing to sold-out venues across the country. The duo subsequently signed an album deal with Simon Cowell's Syco label through Sony BMG. Their debut single, We R One, reached number 13 on the official UK singles chart, followed by their debut album POP, which sold more than 300,000 copies and was certified Gold in the UK.

Their second album, The Rest Is History, followed, with Same Difference's record sales eventually exceeding 380,000 units. For more than eight years, the duo performed at high-profile events, festivals and television shows across the UK.

Sean has since forged a successful career as a solo artist and is signed to SP Music. He has released two solo albums and numerous singles, including Turn Me On, which reached number 15 on the UK iTunes chart, and Verona, which reached number one on the Argentinian iTunes chart.

Now, Sean is bringing his experience as a performer, singer and entertainer back to the Kings Theatre for the 2026 Pompey Panto.

Speaking about his return, Sean said: 'I'm so excited to be performing in Jack & the Beanstalk at the stunning Kings Theatre in my much-loved hometown. It's a real privilege to return five years after my last panto here, and I'm looking forward to bringing Jack Trott to life and sharing the magic of panto with audiences once again.'

With a career spanning theatre, television, recording and live performance, Sean's return adds a familiar and much-loved face to the 2026 Pompey Panto cast. Audiences can expect plenty of laughter, music, magic and traditional pantomime fun when Jack and the Beanstalk arrives at The Kings Theatre.

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