Sadler's Wells Will Host Hip-Hop, Ballet, and Contemporary Dance This May

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The month of May will kick off at Sadler's Wells Theatre with the return of annual Breakin' Convention Festival, the world's biggest festival for hip hop theatre founded, created and programmed by hip hop innovator Jonzi D (Friday 1 – Sunday 3 May), featuring the full range of hip hop dance styles with a number of UK and world premiere performances.

Also in May at Sadler's Wells Theatre, the all-male comedy ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo returns to London with their unique blend of dance, comedy and high-camp (Tuesday 5 – Wednesday 6 May). Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker returns with her company Rosas in a collaboration with Radouan Mriziga, presenting an exploration of Antonio Vivaldi's ‘The Four Seasons' inspired by the impending climate crisis (Friday 8 – Saturday 9 May).

Sadler's Wells Associate Artists BalletBoyz presents Still Pointless: BalletBoyz at 25, marking the 25th Anniversary of the company's critically acclaimed debut, Pointless (Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 May). Northern Ballet's Gentleman Jack brings remarkable the story of Anne Lister to the stage, choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa with new live music by Peter Salem (Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 May).

Dada Masilo's HAMLET by the award-winning South African choreographer reimagines Shakespeare's play as a dance theatre piece told through the eyes of Ophelia (Monday 25 – Tuesday 26 May). As part of their summer tour National Youth Dance Company (NYDC) perform Memory Keepers by current NYDC Guest Artistic Directors Sadé and Kristina Alleyne following the world premiere at Dance East, Ipswich (Saturday 30 May).



In May at Sadler's Wells East Studio Wayne McGregor, the Rambert School and The Juilliard School present AUGMENTED: Dance powered by MAM+AISOMA (Friday 1 – Saturday 2 May). The project unites students from both institutions in the creation of a new work choreographed by Sir Wayne McGregor, this transatlantic partnership aims to inspire, develop, and empower the next generation of dance artists.

BULLYACHE presents A Good Man is Hard to Find, winner of the international choreographic call out for Venice Biennale 2025 (Thursday 7 – Saturday 9 May) followed by an East Late on the Friday night.

Jefta van Dinther presents REMACHINE, a new collaboration with composer Anna von Hausswolff exploring the interplay between humans and technology (Thursday 14 – Saturday 16 May). Renowned company Theatre-Rites in collaboration with award-winning choreographer Gregory Maqoma presents new family work Return to the Forest featuring puppetry from Sue Buckmaster (Thursday 28 – Saturday 30 May).

This May at the Peacock Theatre sees YAMATO Drummers of Japan unveil their brand-new production: “Hito no Chikara” – The Power of Human Strength (Tuesday 12 – Saturday 30 May).



In the Lilian Baylis Studio choreographer Alice Ripoll presents PUFF exploring disguise and disappearance through Passinho, an urban dance style born in the favelas of Rio de Janeiro (Wednesday 13 – Thursday 14 May).



Two new films are available to view for free on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage this May. In another of the Choreographer Conversations series, Sadler's Wells Associate Artistic Director Rob Jones talks to Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Michelle Dorrance about her life in tap. Available to watch for free here: https://www.sadlerswells.com/digital-stage/choreographer-conversations/michelle-dorrance/

To mark Pride Month in June and the return of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo to Sadler's Wells this May Ballerina Boys will be available on Digital Stage. This film tells the company's story past and present exploring issues of gender, inclusion, social justice and LGBTQ+ history. Available to watch for free from Wednesday 22 April-Monday 6 July: Digital Stage - Sadler's Wells