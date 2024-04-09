STAND TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER: THE CONCERT FOR MATT LONG Series Announced for May & June 2024

Series includes shows in Kent, Staines, Luton, Darlington and Milton Keynes.
Catfish lead vocalist and guitarist MATT LONG was diagnosed with bowel cancer a year ago, and recent scans revealed that the cancer had spread to his liver and stomach lining.
Matt's mum Fiona Long has also set up a GoFundMe page aiming to raise £100,000 for private treatment in the US for his cancer treatment.
A description on the Crowdfunder reads: ‘Matt has been battling bowel cancer for just under a year and despite surgery and chemo, his latest scan shows that the cancer has spread into his liver and stomach lining. His cancer team have said although there is the option of trying a different type of chemo, they don't hold out much hope that it will cure him and is likely to at best extend his life a little.
There is an option to have a sample of the tumour sequenced which will give us the maximum amount of information on its make up, which will then show the cancer team exactly what drugs to use to damage it - to either slow it down, or there is just a small chance that they may be able to kill it.
‘Obviously, we want to give him access to absolutely everything that might give him a chance. The only access to this treatment is via the private route which is going to be expensive - just the sequencing, which involves sending a sample of the tumour to the USA to a specialist lab, is a little under £3k and any drugs will apparently be about £3k a month after that. We will fund what we can as a family, but obviously any ‘fighting fund' you can give us would be very much appreciated.
‘Without any treatment, his cancer team have told us he won't make it past the end of this year. With the access to sequencing, if it turns out to be something specific they have drugs for, he may have a 15% chance of survival. That has to be worth a shot.'
As a result of this significant and global support for MATT LONG and his family, the blues, rock, and music community will be coming together for a series of five special benefit shows across the United Kingdom with each being held at a different venue and location which holds a special place in Catfish's heart. All funds from all the shows will go directly towards MATT LONG's medical treatment fund. A different multi-talented lineup (as well as some unannounced special guests) will perform at the following (Lineups subject to change):
Wednesday 8th May 2024 – The Wrotham Arms, Broadstairs, Kent
Zac Schulze
Phil Woolett/John Doe Trio
Nigel Feist
Dave Good
Dudley Ross
Please Call Jackie on 07814 344 969 for tickets and more information.
Sunday 19th May 2024 – Thameside Brewery, 1 Hale Street, Staines, Surrey, TW18 4UW
Laurence Jones
True Strays
Alice Armstrong
Bad Influence With Jess Hayes
Martin Abrahams Band
Thomas Heppell
Ticket Price: £30.00 Each
Timings: Doors at Noon Music from 1pm Till 10pm (UK Time)
Ticket Link: https://thamessidebrewery.co.uk/data/ETBooking.php
Saturday 1st June 2024 – The Bear Club, Mill Yard, 24A Guildford St, Luton LU1 2NR
John Verity (Argent)
Del Bronham (Stray)
Robin Bibi
The Big Wolf Band (UK Blues Award Nominees 2024)
Ticket Price: £20.00 Each
Timings: Doors 6.30pm / Music 7.30pm
Ticket Link: https://www.the-bear.club/whats-on/stand-together-against-cancer/01-06-24
Friday 28th June 2024 – The Forum, Borough Rd, Darlington, DL1 1SG
John Verity (Argent)
Ash Wilson
Rebecca Downes
Andrew Pipe
Emma Wilson
Lorna Fothergill
Plus The Forum House Band consisting of:
Jamie Pipe on Keyboards (The Mentulls & Danny Bryant)
Steve Amadeo on Bass (Aynsley Lister, Ian Parker and Ben Poole Bands)
Alvin Sephton on Drums (More T Vicar & The Defenders)
Ticket Price: £25 Each
Timings: Doors: 6.00pm Showtime: 7.00pm
Ticket Link: https://theforumonline.co.uk/events/fundraising-concert-for-matt-long-catfish
Sunday 30th June 2024 – (Low Ticket Alert), Jim Marshall Auditorium, The Stables, Stockwell Ln, Wavendon, Milton Keynes MK17 8LU
Brave Rival
Kris Barras
When Rivers Meet
Will Wilde
Chantel McGregor
The Cinelli Brothers
Ben Poole
Alice Armstrong
Ticket Price: £49.50 Each (Price Includes Fees)
Timings: 6pm Showtime until 10pm
Ticket Link: https://stables.org/event/stand-together-the-concert-for-matt-long
To Donate to the GoFundMe visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/matt-long-cancer-treatment-fundraiser
For more information on Catfish visit: https://www.catfishband.com/.
Videos