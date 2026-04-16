SLIDESHOW Will Come to London's Etcetera Theatre

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Following numerous years of success in Los Angeles, Steve Silverman is bringing his monthly show Slideshow to the Etcetera Theatre, Camden, with the first show performing on 3rd May. The show will feature a rotating roster of special guests, changing each and every performance, with content different at every show - shining a light on each story, as the acts share their slides.

Slideshow was originally created by Silverman in LA in 2005, when he discovered the magic of incorporating slides into a one-man show - discovering that it allowed audiences to relate, connect, and engage with the work in a new way, often bringing a nostalgic slant to the work, 'people liked the show, but they loved the slides. It just connected. There's something about getting that visual so you know the person isn't embellishing. One of my favorite slides is my aunt wearing her wedding gown to my sister's bat mitzvah' states Silverman.

Reflecting on the spontaneity of Slideshow, Silverman notes that while 'the show has a safe-looking face to it, and it's anything but that - I love it when people are expecting us to take them on old family vacations but instead it's about all the dysfunctionality of our lives.'

Slideshow has enjoyed a long-spanning period of success in LA, and featured in the LA Times now, after relocating to London, Silverman is ready to share this unique show with audiences in the UK. 'It goes back to that sense of community that we've lost .. going back to the safety of our childhood is what people love, and we deliver that for them.' states Silverman.

Silverman is a critically-acclaimed award-winning writer, director and producer; who has also written and published novels, and has a successful podcast World Gone Good, where he has conversations with a range of guests, turning the light on in the darkness, and spreading the good.

Slideshow is performing at Etcetera Theatre, Camden, this 3rd May, 13th June and 12th July. Tickets are available to purchase online or the venue box office.