SLEEPING BEAUTY to Star Jack P Shepherd in Venue Cymru Llandudno Panto

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When the wicked fairy Carabosse's evil curse causes the Princess to prick her finger on a spinning wheel and fall into an enchanted sleep, can anyone rescue her from the magical slumber before it is too late? Venue Cymru and Imagine Theatre have announced that television favourite Jack P Shepherd will star in Sleeping Beauty, the venue's spectacular 2026 Christmas pantomime.

Best known for his award-winning role as David Platt in ITV's Coronation Street, Jack has been entertaining audiences on screen for more than 25 years and became the winner of Celebrity Big Brother in 2025.

Amanda Guy Section Head at Venue Cymru, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Jack P Shepherd to Venue Cymru for Sleeping Beauty. Jack is one of the country's most recognisable and popular television stars, and we're delighted that he will be making his pantomime debut with us in Llandudno. Our audiences can look forward to another magical festive production packed with laughter, music and family fun."

Jack P Shepherd said: "I'm delighted to be joining the cast in Llandudno this festive season and can't wait to entertain audiences in this year's pantomime."

Jack joins the previously announced Llandudno favourites John Evans and Simon Neehan, who will reunite for the 2026 production.

Nominated for a UK Pantomime Award for Best Comic in 2023, John Evans has built a reputation for his impeccable comic timing and hugely popular live performances across the UK and internationally. His screen credits include The Jonathan Ross Show, The Big Breakfast, the BAFTA-nominated BBC drama The Responder, and most recently ITV comedy G'Wed.

Llandudno's larger-than-life Dame Simon Neehan has appeared in productions across the UK, including many pantomimes. His television credits include The Crown, The Pembrokeshire Murders, Casualty, Merlin and Hapless.

Speaking about their return, John said: "I always get very excited in the build-up to panto at Venue Cymru. After so many wonderful years performing at this theatre, it's fabulous and always makes me feel like I'm going home for Christmas!'' And on working with Simon again he joked: "Simon, Simon who...? Just kidding, Simon makes going into rehearsals a joy. He's a team player and I love that; we share a very similar sense of humour. He's one of the best dames in the business. What can I say? He's the Ant to my Dec!"

Simon added: "From day one of meeting John, we just clicked. We have the same sense of humour and from the moment we start rehearsals we are like giggling schoolboys. We send jokes or ideas for jokes to each other all year now. I'm really excited to be coming back this year. I love Llandudno. I've absolutely fallen for the town and the audiences at Venue Cymru. And who doesn't want to be by the sea at Christmas?"

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