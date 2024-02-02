SKYDIVER Comes to The Lowry, Salford This Month

Performances begin on 15th February.
Echoing the feeling of flying through air, Skydiver is a visually compelling dance-theatre work and multisensory experience for children aged 3 – 5 and their families. Inspired by her strong interest in fantasy, storytelling and surrealism, Greek dance artist Xenia Aidonopoulou has created Skydiver, as part of the trilogy that travels from water to sky to earth, each part metaphorically exploring a different aspect of early childhood: care, play and risk-taking. The first in the trilogy, Underwater, created for babies and toddlers immersed audiences in an underwater world as an allegory of a womb. Skydiver, the second installation of the trilogy imaginatively recreates the experience of air that surrounds us in the first few years of life.
Bringing to life whimsical characters in an enchanting encounter in the skies, through movement, sound and visuals, audience will soar through the clouds with flocks of birds and butterflies to explore a dream-like world. With a movement vocabulary of flying and falling, a cinematic music score, skyline scenography and ambient lighting design, Skydiver is a performance inspired by air to captivate even the youngest of audience members. The show is commissioned by Little Big Dance, co-commissioned by Dance Umbrella and Strike a Light festivals and supported through public funding by Arts Council of England.
Xenia Aidonopoulou said, “Imagining Skydiver was like diving into a poetic world full of wonder and surprises. I really hope our audience will fly along with Skydiver and the Flock towards this faraway land and dare to immerse themselves in a fantasy adventure, a dream without limits.”
Xenia Aidonopoulou is a dance artist with a background in dance dramaturgy and performance making visually compelling dance-theatre works and collaborating with multidisciplinary artists with stories to share. Since 2002, Xenia has worked extensively in dance, for institutions including the National Theatre of Greece, Athens and Epidaurus Festival, Onassis Stegi, National Theatre of Northern Greece, Thessaloniki Concert Hall. In 2022 Xenia created Underwater – a multi-sensory dance theatre show for babies and their grown-ups. Underwater has toured extensively to great acclaim, throughout the UK including Sadler's Wells, The Lowry, Belfast Children's Festival, South Bank Centre, Polka Theatre and has been also re-staged and is concurrently being presented in Athens at the Greek National Opera's, Alternative Stage. Xenia was awarded the Little Big Dance Cycle Two Artist Commission to create and tour Skydiver. Skydiver premiered in London on 21st October as part of Dance Umbrella Festival 2023.
Concept & Direction Xenia Aidonopoulou
Created with Lydia Walker, (JJ) William James, Philip Hulford, Yu-Chien Cheng
Music Composition Jonny Pilcher
Costume Design Mayou Trikerioti
Puppet & ‘Clouds' Design Alison Alexander
Scenography Xenia Aidonopoulou, Alison Alexander, Mayou Trikerioti
Lighting Design Chris Burr, Xenia Aidonopoulou
Creative Producer Lia Prentaki
Production Manager Chris Burr
Touring Production Managers Paul Barnes, Ben Moon
Costume Maker Caroline Husband
Prop Maker Mavi Curiel
Puppet Maker Amber Donovan Kahn
Cast: Lydia Walker, (JJ) William James, Philip Hulford, Yu-Chien Cheng and Jordan Ajadi
15th February
Pavilion Dance South West, Westover Road Bournemouth BH1 2BU
Tues, 11:00 and 14:00
£6.00 Adults and Children | https://www.pdsw.org.uk/ | 01202203630
17th February
Norden Farm Centre for the Arts, Altwood Rd, Maidenhead SL6 4PF
Sat, 14:00
£12.00 – £10.00 (concs) | https://norden.farm/ | 01628788997
20th February
Little Big Dance Festival & Symposium
The Dance Space, 2 Market St, Circus St, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN2 9AS
Tues, 14:00
£50.00 Full festival entry | https://southeastdance.org.uk/ | 01273696844
24th February
The Lowry, Pier 8, The Quays, Salford, M50 3AZ
Sat, 13:00 and 15:00
£9.50 | https://thelowry.com/ | 01618762000
3rd March
Cambridge Junction, Clifton Way, Cambridge, CB1 7GX
Sun, 13:30 and 15:30
£13.50 - £9.50 (concs) | https://www.junction.co.uk/ | 01223511511
9th March
Dancin' Oxford 2024
The North Wall Arts Centre, South Parade, Summertown, Oxford, OX2 7JN
Sat, 11:00 and 14:00
£10.00 - £8.00 (concs) Under 2's Free | https://www.thenorthwall.com/ | 01865319450
16th March
Mercury Theatre, Balkerne Gate, Colchester CO1 1PT
Sat, 11:30 and 13:30
£11.50 - £10.00 (concs) | https://www.mercurytheatre.co.uk/ | 01206573948
6th April
DeDa, 19 Chapel St, Derby, DE1 3G,
Thurs, 11:00 and 14:00
£8.00 - £6.00 (consc) | https://www.deda.uk.com/ | 01332370911
1st – 5th May
Polka Theatre, 240 The Broadway, Wimbledon, London SW19 1SB
Weds – Fri, 10:15 and 13:15
Sat – Sun, 11:00 and 14:00
£14.00 - £12.00 (concs) Babe in arms £1.00 | https://polkatheatre.com/ | 0208543488
23rd – 24th May
The Garage, 14 Chapelfield North, Norwich, NR2 1NY
Thurs – Fri, 11:30 and 13:30
£11:00 - £7.50 (under 18s) Under 1s Free | https://nnfestival.org.uk/ | 01603531800
30th – 31st May
The Egg Theatre, Theatre Royal Bath, Sawclose, Bath, BA1 1ET
Thurs – Fri, 11:30 and 15:00
£10.00 | https://www.theatreroyal.org.uk/your-visit/the-egg/ | 01225823409
