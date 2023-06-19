SARAH & DUCK Returns To Theatres This Summer For 10th Birthday Tour

The production is opening at Lancaster Grand Theatre on Saturday 22 July.
The enchanting world of the Karrot Animation and CBeebies' hit animated series Sarah & Duck returns to the stage this Summer! Featuring a host of wonderful characters from the BAFTA Award-winning children's TV show, Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday opens on Saturday 22 July at Lancaster Grand Theatre and then tours throughout July and August.
Join Sarah and Duck, along with all their favourite friends including The Ribbon Sisters, The Shallots, Flamingo and Umbrella, as they plan a circus-themed birthday party for Scarf Lady in their garden. But when the weather turns windy and the big top is blown away, will Sarah and Duck be able to save the day?
Told through a fantastic blend of inventive puppetry, charming storytelling and toe-tapping music, and featuring all the familiar voices from the CBeebies series including Roger Allam as the Narrator and Lesley Nicol as Scarf Lady, Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday will take families on a magical theatrical adventure.
Following the gentle adventures of a wide-eyed, 7-year-old girl and her feathered best friend, Sarah & Duck has been a huge hit since its debut in 2013, winning a BAFTA for 'Best Pre-School Animation' in 2014 and regularly appearing in CBeebies' Top Ten programmes for viewers aged 4-15. It now spans 120 episodes and is broadcast in over 100 counties around the world.
Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday is brought to the stage by MEI Theatrical whose recent productions include Twirlywoos Live! and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, which has played several West End engagements. It is written by Peter Glanville and Sarah & Duck co-creator Sarah Gomes Harris. It is directed by Roman Stefanski with set and puppet design by Laura McEwen.
Recommended for children aged 3-6.
Saturday 22 - Sunday 23 July 2023
Lancaster Grand Theatre
Box Office: https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/sarah-ducks-big-top-birthday/all/
Tuesday 25 - Wednesday 26 July 2023
Mansfield Palace Theatre
Box Office: https://mansfieldpalacetheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873633052
Friday 28 - Saturday 29 July 2023
Theatre Royal Winchester
Box Office: https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/whats-on/sarah-ducks-big-top-birthday
Sunday 30 July 2023
Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds
Box Office: https://www.carriageworkstheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/sarah-and-ducks-big-top-birthday/
Tuesday 1 August 2023
Guildhall Arts Centre
Box Office: https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/sarah-and-duck
Wednesday 2 August 2023
The Playhouse, Weston Super Mare
Box Office: https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/playhouse-theatre/whats-on/sarah--duck
Thursday 3 - Friday 4 August 2023
Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe
Box Office: https://wycombeswan.co.uk/Online/tickets-sarah-and-duck-wycombe-2023
Saturday 5 August 2023
Number 8 Arts Centre, Pershore
Box Office: https://www.number8.org/events/sarah-ducks-big-top-birthday/
Monday 7 August 2023
Cheltenham Everyman Theatre
Box Office: https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/shows/sarah-duck-s-big-top-birthday/
Wednesday 9 August 2023
Queen's Hall, Hexham
Box Office: https://www.queenshall.co.uk/events/sarah-duck's-big-top-birthday
Thursday 10 August 2023
Empire Theatre, Consett
Box Office: https://empireconsett.co.uk/galapost/sarah-ducks-big-top-birthday/
Friday 11 August 2023
Southport Atkinson Theatre
Box Office: https://www.theatkinson.co.uk/events/sarah-and-duck/
Saturday 12 August 2023
Castle Theatre, Wellingborough
Box Office: https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre/whats-on/sarah-and-duck
Tuesday 15 - Wednesday 16 August 2023
Memo Arts Centre, Barry
Box Office: https://memoartscentre.co.uk/Shows/sarah-ducks-big-top-birthday/
Friday 18 - Saturday 19 August 2023
Riverfront Theatre, Newport
Box Office: https://www.newportlive.co.uk/en/events/8399359c-fc74-ed11-80e8-00505601006a/
Sunday 20 - Monday 21 August 2023
White Rock Theatre, Hastings
Box Office: https://whiterocktheatre.org.uk/Online/tickets-sarah-and-duck-hastings-2023
Tuesday 22 August 2023
Harlequin Theatre, Redhill
Box Office: https://harlequintheatre.co.uk/events/sarah-ducks-big-top-birthday/
Wednesday 23 August 2023
The Radlett Centre
Box Office: https://www.radlettcentre.co.uk/What-s-On/Children/Sarah-Duck
Saturday 26 - Sunday 27 August 2023
Forum Theatre, Barrow
Box Office: https://www.theforumbarrow.co.uk/event/sarah-and-ducks-big-top-birthday/
Tuesday 29 - Wednesday 30 August 2023
Darwen Library Theatre
Box Office: https://bwdvenues.com/whats-on/sarah-duck-2023/
Thursday 31 Aug - Friday 1 September 2023
Crewe Lyceum
Box Office: https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/tickets-sarah-duck-crewe-2023
Sunday 3 September 2023
Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells
Box Office: https://www.trinitytheatre.net/events/sarah-ducks-big-top-birthday
