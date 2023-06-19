SARAH & DUCK Returns To Theatres This Summer For 10th Birthday Tour

The enchanting world of the Karrot Animation and CBeebies' hit animated series Sarah & Duck returns to the stage this Summer! Featuring a host of wonderful characters from the BAFTA Award-winning children's TV show, Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday opens on Saturday 22 July at Lancaster Grand Theatre and then tours throughout July and August.

Join Sarah and Duck, along with all their favourite friends including The Ribbon Sisters, The Shallots, Flamingo and Umbrella, as they plan a circus-themed birthday party for Scarf Lady in their garden. But when the weather turns windy and the big top is blown away, will Sarah and Duck be able to save the day?

Told through a fantastic blend of inventive puppetry, charming storytelling and toe-tapping music, and featuring all the familiar voices from the CBeebies series including Roger Allam as the Narrator and Lesley Nicol as Scarf Lady, Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday will take families on a magical theatrical adventure.

Following the gentle adventures of a wide-eyed, 7-year-old girl and her feathered best friend, Sarah & Duck has been a huge hit since its debut in 2013, winning a BAFTA for 'Best Pre-School Animation' in 2014 and regularly appearing in CBeebies' Top Ten programmes for viewers aged 4-15. It now spans 120 episodes and is broadcast in over 100 counties around the world.

Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday is brought to the stage by MEI Theatrical whose recent productions include Twirlywoos Live! and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, which has played several West End engagements. It is written by Peter Glanville and Sarah & Duck co-creator Sarah Gomes Harris. It is directed by Roman Stefanski with set and puppet design by Laura McEwen.

Recommended for children aged 3-6.

Tour Dates

Saturday 22 - Sunday 23 July 2023

Lancaster Grand Theatre

Box Office: https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/sarah-ducks-big-top-birthday/all/

Tuesday 25 - Wednesday 26 July 2023

Mansfield Palace Theatre

Box Office: https://mansfieldpalacetheatre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873633052

Friday 28 - Saturday 29 July 2023

Theatre Royal Winchester

Box Office: https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk/whats-on/sarah-ducks-big-top-birthday

Sunday 30 July 2023

Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds

Box Office: https://www.carriageworkstheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/sarah-and-ducks-big-top-birthday/

Tuesday 1 August 2023

Guildhall Arts Centre

Box Office: https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/sarah-and-duck

Wednesday 2 August 2023

The Playhouse, Weston Super Mare

Box Office: https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/playhouse-theatre/whats-on/sarah--duck

Thursday 3 - Friday 4 August 2023

Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe

Box Office: https://wycombeswan.co.uk/Online/tickets-sarah-and-duck-wycombe-2023

Saturday 5 August 2023

Number 8 Arts Centre, Pershore

Box Office: https://www.number8.org/events/sarah-ducks-big-top-birthday/

Monday 7 August 2023

Cheltenham Everyman Theatre

Box Office: https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/shows/sarah-duck-s-big-top-birthday/

Wednesday 9 August 2023

Queen's Hall, Hexham

Box Office: https://www.queenshall.co.uk/events/sarah-duck's-big-top-birthday

Thursday 10 August 2023

Empire Theatre, Consett

Box Office: https://empireconsett.co.uk/galapost/sarah-ducks-big-top-birthday/

Friday 11 August 2023

Southport Atkinson Theatre

Box Office: https://www.theatkinson.co.uk/events/sarah-and-duck/

Saturday 12 August 2023

Castle Theatre, Wellingborough

Box Office: https://www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk/castle-theatre/whats-on/sarah-and-duck

Tuesday 15 - Wednesday 16 August 2023

Memo Arts Centre, Barry

Box Office: https://memoartscentre.co.uk/Shows/sarah-ducks-big-top-birthday/

Friday 18 - Saturday 19 August 2023

Riverfront Theatre, Newport

Box Office: https://www.newportlive.co.uk/en/events/8399359c-fc74-ed11-80e8-00505601006a/

Sunday 20 - Monday 21 August 2023

White Rock Theatre, Hastings

Box Office: https://whiterocktheatre.org.uk/Online/tickets-sarah-and-duck-hastings-2023

Tuesday 22 August 2023

Harlequin Theatre, Redhill

Box Office: https://harlequintheatre.co.uk/events/sarah-ducks-big-top-birthday/

Wednesday 23 August 2023

The Radlett Centre

Box Office: https://www.radlettcentre.co.uk/What-s-On/Children/Sarah-Duck

Saturday 26 - Sunday 27 August 2023

Forum Theatre, Barrow

Box Office: https://www.theforumbarrow.co.uk/event/sarah-and-ducks-big-top-birthday/

Tuesday 29 - Wednesday 30 August 2023

Darwen Library Theatre

Box Office: https://bwdvenues.com/whats-on/sarah-duck-2023/

Thursday 31 Aug - Friday 1 September 2023

Crewe Lyceum

Box Office: https://crewelyceum.co.uk/Online/tickets-sarah-duck-crewe-2023

Sunday 3 September 2023

Trinity Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

Box Office: https://www.trinitytheatre.net/events/sarah-ducks-big-top-birthday