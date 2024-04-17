ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS Comes to the Hope Theatre in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Born from a savvy short sketch and returning to the stage following a hugely successful debut in 2023, Rock Paper, Scissors is a playful comedy of errors with a deeply dark twist. Written and directed by Chess Hayden, this farcical thriller will uncover the rawness of human nature, where the game of Rock, Paper, Scissors is used to make life-changing decisions.

Following Dylan and Lucy, best friends and housemates, this satirical journey of friendship, lovers and even manslaughter, will explore the trajectory of the pair’s relationship as they descend into unexpected chaos. Reprising the role of Lucy will be Emma Lo (Guardians of the Galaxy, Secret Cinema) and also returning to his role will be Jimmy Roberts as Dylan. Rejoining this terrific cast in the role of Jemma will be Megan Cooper (Love Talks, New Wimbledon Theatre, Othello, Birmingham Hippodrome).

As the situation escalates and the stakes get higher, this gripping production toys with themes of control and how much of life is ever really left up to chance? Based around human nature and the intricacies of our individual moral compass, this dynamic and delightful production is a riveting new comedy with a cutting edge script.

Director and Writer Chess Hayden comments, We’ve all used a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors to make inconsequential decisions, but what if the result changed your life? Or someone else's? This show is an exploration of morality grey areas whilst still staying true to the typical nature of farce; pairing absurdity with high stakes as the characters use the game to make momentous choices. We're absolutely delighted to have the second run of our show chosen as part of The Hope Theatre's final programme of 2024