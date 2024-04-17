Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BETWEEN THE LINES at New Diorama Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released from rehearsals for Between the Lines, coming to New Diorama Theatre this May.

Produced by The Big House and New Diorama Theatre, Between the Lines is a gripping new play that looks at the strength of community through of one of Britain's most celebrated subcultures of rebel music - pirate radio. Told through the lens of minority and immigrant communities, this poignant show will showcase stories from communities that settled in London post World War II and Windrush, staging the struggles and everyday losses faced and fought by these groups to feel heard.

Performances run Friday 3rd May – Saturday 1st June 2024.