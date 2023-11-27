Photos: First Look at UGLY: A CINDERELLA STORY at Cumbernauld Theatre

The production runs from Sat 25 November to Sat 30 December, with an opening press performance on Fri 01 December at 7pm.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

Cumbernauld Theatre is ready to transform into the magical Wondernauld with Ugly: A Cinderella Story, an unforgettable new spin on the classic Cinderella story from writer Gary McNair, opening this week.

Check out all new photos below!

Stuck on the sidelines of someone else’s story, the Ugly Sister is hackit, crabbit, and desperate for a change.

Across the ballroom, fresh from her success in glowing up Cinderella with a princess-worthy frock and fancy glass slippers, the Fairy Godmother is ready to kick back and enjoy another happy-ever-after. But finding herself stuck at the Wondernauld Christmas Ball, her fairy senses start a-tingling that there’s a wish still to be granted…

In this magical makeover journey, the Fairy Godmother and Ugly Sister must work together to achieve a transformation really worth doing and discover that true worth is on the inside, not the outside. But will the Ugly Sister accept the help she needs or has she been wearing this ‘ugly’ label too long to change?

Audiences young and old are invited to step into the magical world of Wondernauld for a festive treat that will have them laughing, singing, and dancing in the aisles.

The show is brought to life by a glittering cast of theatre talent including Lauren Ellis Steele as Chantelle, Jo Freer as Maw, Laurence Boothman as the Prince and Fairy Godmother, and Eva Beattie making her professional stage debut as Cinderella. Directed by Jo Rush, the production also features music by Brian James O’Sullivan.

Ugly: A Cinderella Story will run at Lanternhouse Main Auditorium from Sat 25 November to Sat 30 December, with an opening press performance on Fri 01 December at 7pm.

Meanwhile the Studio Theatre hosts a special production for younger audiences from Saturday 2 December to Saturday 30 December - A Ladder to the Stars, a heartfelt, humorous story of what can happen when the universe hears your dreams, produced by Visible Fictions.

Photo Credit: Sally Jubb

Photos: First Look at UGLY: A CINDERELLA STORY at Cumbernauld Theatre
Jo Freer, Lauren Ellis Steele

Photos: First Look at UGLY: A CINDERELLA STORY at Cumbernauld Theatre
Jo Freer, Lauren Ellis Steele

Photos: First Look at UGLY: A CINDERELLA STORY at Cumbernauld Theatre
Jo Freer, Lauren Ellis Steele

Photos: First Look at UGLY: A CINDERELLA STORY at Cumbernauld Theatre
Jo Freer, Laurence Boothman, Eva Beattie, Lauren Ellis Steele

Photos: First Look at UGLY: A CINDERELLA STORY at Cumbernauld Theatre
Lauren Ellis Steele, Jo Freer

Photos: First Look at UGLY: A CINDERELLA STORY at Cumbernauld Theatre
Lauren Ellis Steele, Laurence Boothman

Photos: First Look at UGLY: A CINDERELLA STORY at Cumbernauld Theatre
Lauren Ellis Steele, Laurence Boothman, Eva Beattie

Photos: First Look at UGLY: A CINDERELLA STORY at Cumbernauld Theatre
Laurence Boothman, Eva Beattie

Photos: First Look at UGLY: A CINDERELLA STORY at Cumbernauld Theatre
Laurence Boothman

Photos: First Look at UGLY: A CINDERELLA STORY at Cumbernauld Theatre
Laurence Boothman, Jo Freer, Lauren Ellis Steele

Photos: First Look at UGLY: A CINDERELLA STORY at Cumbernauld Theatre
Laurence Boothman, Lauren Ellis Steele




