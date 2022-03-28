Photos: First Look at Pasha Kovalev and Anya Garnis' RISE UP WITH THE ARTS

All new production photos have been released for Pasha Kovalev and long-term dance partner, Anya Garnis' second annual Rise Up With The Arts - a trans-Atlantic celebration of the theatre industry with performances and interviews streaming from 27 - 29 March.

Through dance, singing, interviews and inspirational stories, Rise Up With The Arts celebrates the magical connection and transformative power of musical theatre, bringing the best of the best from across the industry, straight into your living rooms. It's a magical show, celebrating and honouring the arts in a unique online event and all proceeds will go to continuing to helping and supporting artists in these difficult times.

The theatre industry in the UK employs over 270,000 people, many of whom were unable to receive any kind of support from the UK government during the pandemic and thus the show was created by Pasha and Anya to help the industry that has given so much to them throughout their life.

In response to the crisis in Ukraine, Rise Up With The Arts has also chosen to support Save the Children's Emergency Ukraine Conflict Appeal. Proceeds from ticket sales will go towards helping children affected by the conflict in Ukraine

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan