Peppa Pig Returns To The Belgrade Theatre

TV favourite Peppa Pig is back on stage this spring with a brand new tour heading to the Belgrade Theatre from 7-9 April.

Ten years after her first stage outing in Peppa Pig's Adventure, Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever marks the sixth Peppa Pig Live production, and promises to be her biggest and best adventure yet, inviting audiences on a road trip that will take in everything from castles to caves, dragons to dinosaurs and ice creams to muddy puddles.

Join Mummy and Daddy Pig, George and Peppa herself for an exciting day out packed with songs, games and lots of laughter, as well as a chance to meet all your favourite characters including Miss Rabbit, Mr Bull, Suzy Sheep, Gerald Giraffe and more.

Produced by leading children's theatre company Fierylight in partnership with licensor eOne, Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever is the latest in the popular series of Peppa Pig Live shows. To date, these hugely successful productions have been enjoyed by an amazing 1.5 million people in the UK alone, as well as touring the US and Australia.

Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever is adapted and directed by Richard Lewis, and features music from BAFTA-winning composer Mani Svavarsson.

Peppa Pig co-creator Mark Baker said: "The way the live show has been written and staged has evolved over the years. Musical numbers keep the show moving along and there are references to many of the original episode stories, making it all familiar to the children in the audience, who have probably seen our animated episodes many times. Visually, the characters, props and backgrounds are a very close match to the actual programme."

"It is quite amazing to see Peppa's house and her car full-size on stage. The characters are a mixture of puppets and actors and one of the really good things is that Peppa is quite small on stage (as she is a puppet) and Daddy Pig is quite large (a performer in costume). There is plenty of audience participation and the show always ends with a big dance with the children joining in."

Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever shows at the Belgrade Theatre Coventry from Tuesday 7 until Thursday 9 April. Tickets are available to book now by calling the box office on 024 7655 3055 or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where prices are cheaper. Book for 3 or 4 shows in the Spring 2020 Season to enjoy 15% off your purchase, or book for 5 or more to get a massive 25%





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You