Pentabus Opens Applications For National Young Writers 2026

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Pentabus and Rural Media have opened applications for National Young Writers 2026, a free online course that offers an in-depth exploration of writing and provides the opportunity to create three brilliant micro plays designed for digital platforms.

National Young Writers is delivered by two award-winning organisations: Pentabus, the nation's rural touring theatre company, and production company Rural Media. Young writers will take part in a series of dynamic online workshops and masterclasses hosted by industry professionals and will be supported to create their own original work.

During the course, the National Young Writers will:

Take part in 7 online evening workshops and a number of 1-2-1 sessions led by experienced writers, directors and producers.

Explore how to construct characters, build scenes, create tension and write dialogue.

Be supported to develop and write an original short script and a budget to produce new work in a digital format.

Film work easily on a mobile phone and see it performed by professional actors.

Write 3 x 90 second individual micro plays for social media. The 3 pieces can be connected by an issue or theme or location.

Be signposted, where possible, to further talent development opportunities.

By the end of the course, National Young Writers will have written and produced 3 micro plays that appeal to wide digital audiences and showcase originality and creativity. These films will be released across Pentabus' and Rural Media's digital platforms as part of a celebration of young people's writing between April - July 2027.

Last year's National Young Writers micro plays are watchable here.

Commenting on their experience of the course, a 2025 National Young Writer said: 'When the content of the project was first introduced, I thought 'I am just a writer, how am I going to be able to also film, budget, cast, and edit my film?'', but it has been a career changing experience for me to expand my craft, and I was so well supported by the Pentabus and Rural Media team. I would recommend this project to any creative who wants to explore an array of aspects in the film making process.'

Participant age: 18-30

Course dates: September 2026 - March 2027 (8 months)

Number of workshops: 6 workshops + 1:1 sessions and production/planning time

Where: Online (via Teams)

Cost: Free

Application deadline: 10.00am on Monday 13 July 2026.

For information on how to apply, check out the Pentabus website via the link: National Young Writers application information. Or email Connor Elliman (Pentabus Engagement Lead) on connor@pentabus.co.uk.

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