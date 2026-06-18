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Pentabus Opens Applications For National Young Writers 2026

The PENTABUS and Rural Media program invites young writers to craft micro plays for digital platforms.

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Pentabus Opens Applications For National Young Writers 2026

Pentabus and Rural Media have opened applications for National Young Writers 2026, a free online course that offers an in-depth exploration of writing and provides the opportunity to create three brilliant micro plays designed for digital platforms.

National Young Writers is delivered by two award-winning organisations: Pentabus, the nation's rural touring theatre company, and production company Rural Media. Young writers will take part in a series of dynamic online workshops and masterclasses hosted by industry professionals and will be supported to create their own original work.

During the course, the National Young Writers will:

  • Take part in 7 online evening workshops and a number of 1-2-1 sessions led by experienced writers, directors and producers.
  • Explore how to construct characters, build scenes, create tension and write dialogue.
  • Be supported to develop and write an original short script and a budget to produce new work in a digital format.
  • Film work easily on a mobile phone and see it performed by professional actors.
  • Write 3 x 90 second individual micro plays for social media. The 3 pieces can be connected by an issue or theme or location.
  • Be signposted, where possible, to further talent development opportunities.

By the end of the course, National Young Writers will have written and produced 3 micro plays that appeal to wide digital audiences and showcase originality and creativity. These films will be released across Pentabus' and Rural Media's digital platforms as part of a celebration of young people's writing between April - July 2027.

Last year's National Young Writers micro plays are watchable here.

Commenting on their experience of the course, a 2025 National Young Writer said: 'When the content of the project was first introduced, I thought 'I am just a writer, how am I going to be able to also film, budget, cast, and edit my film?'', but it has been a career changing experience for me to expand my craft, and I was so well supported by the Pentabus and Rural Media team. I would recommend this project to any creative who wants to explore an array of aspects in the film making process.'

Participant age: 18-30
Course dates:  September 2026 - March 2027 (8 months)
Number of workshops: 6 workshops + 1:1 sessions and production/planning time
Where: Online (via Teams)
Cost: Free
Application deadline: 10.00am on Monday 13 July 2026.

For information on how to apply, check out the Pentabus website via the link: National Young Writers application information. Or email Connor Elliman (Pentabus Engagement Lead) on connor@pentabus.co.uk.





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