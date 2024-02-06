Paul Smith Comes to Liverpool's Pier Head in June

The performance is on Thursday 20th June.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

Paul Smith Comes to Liverpool's Pier Head in June

Fresh off the back of multiple sellout arena shows including Liverpool’s M&S and London’s Wembley Arena, comedy legend Paul Smith will stage his biggest show to date in his home city, taking over Liverpool’s iconic Pier Head on Thursday 20th June for a very special 12,000 capacity open air show for On the Waterfront presents Paul Smith.

Recently crowned Liverpool’s Comedian of the Year, the accolade is hardly unexpected for anyone who has experienced his performances live or on screen, or among his million strong social media following.  In collaboration with the UK’s premier comedy promoter, Hot Water Comedy, where Paul infamously honed his skills as resident MC, and soon evolved into their most prized asset, his distinctive charm and cheeky wit, paired with a razor sharp take on audience interactions delivered in his quintessentially scouse manner, have become his trademark, making him one of the most sought after comedians in the UK.

Joining him for the jam-packed show of music and entertainment will be some of the UK’s brightest comedy talents and future stars from the Hot Water Comedy roster, with Liverpool’s first ever open-air comedy festival guaranteed to be an unmissable event full of laughter.

Paul Smith is the latest headliner to be announced for this summers On the Waterfront series of shows, and will be its first foray into comedy.  Now in its third year, it has become a firm fixture in the festival calendar, with previous performances coming from the likes of Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jamie Webster, The Coral, James and Camelphat to name a few.    

Sign up now for presale tickets which go live 10am Thursday 8th February - www.onthewaterfrontfestival.com/Click Here.  Tickets go on general sale 10am (GMT) Friday 9th February. 




