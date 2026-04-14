Paines Plough Receives £750,000 Grant to Renovate ROUNDABOUT Theatre

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Paines Plough has been awarded a £750,000 grant from the Creative Foundations Fund, administered and delivered by Arts Council England on behalf of the DCMS. The new writing touring company will dedicate the fund to renovating the much-loved theatre, Roundabout.

Roundabout was originally built in 2014, and was the brainchild of previous Artistic Directors, James Grieve and George Perrin, designed by Lucy Osborne and Emma Chapman in collaboration with Charcoalblue and Howard Eaton. It was built and developed by Factory Settings. Roundabout is the world's first pop-up, plug-and-play, relocatable in-the-round theatre. For the last ten years, Roundabout has reached communities across the UK, offering intimate, high-quality theatrical experiences in the places they live.

To date, the venue has reached more than 150,000 people in over 62 locations, with a mission to increase access to intimate, high-quality theatrical experiences for communities across the UK. Roundabout has hosted diverse programmes of work curated by Paines Plough, in partnership with local communities and arts organisations. This has included workshops, community plays, concerts and dance shows, alongside plays produced by Paines Plough. In its early life, Duncan MacMillan's Every Brilliant Thing was performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Roundabout, and has since been performed internationally culminating in a West End, and current Broadway run. Other modern classics first performed in the venue include Richard Gadd's Baby Reindeer, Chris Bush's Hungry, Duncan MacMillan's Lungs and Miriam Battye's Strategic Love Play. The venue has also hosted acclaimed and award-winning work by Kelly Jones, Sam Steiner, Nathan Bryon, Nick Payne, Temi Wilkey, Dennis Kelly, Chinonyerem Odimba, Daniel Kitson, Nathan Queeley-Dennis, Somebody Jones, Vinay Patel, Phoebe Eclair-Powell, Middle Child, HOTTER Project, YESYESNONO and The Wardrobe Ensemble.

The renovations will retain the identity of this much-loved theatre, honour its 10-year legacy, and ensure it continues to be enjoyed by the widest possible range of people for many years to come.

Joint Artistic Directors of Paines Plough, Charlotte Bennett and Katie Posner, and Executive Director Claire Simpson commented: “We're incredibly grateful to Arts Council England and the DCMS for this vital support towards renovating Roundabout, our beloved pop-up touring theatre. The grant will allow us to breathe new life into the venue, and ensure it continues to travel the country and platform new work. A huge thanks to James and George and the original team for their inspired vision for a structure which meets audiences where they are; to Lucy and Emma for its iconic design; and the brilliant artists and collaborators who have built, created work in, and advocated for this little space that brings big joy. We can't wait for what comes next.”

Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy said: “I want everyone, everywhere to feel a sense of pride about where they come from. Cultural organisations across the West Midlands are important custodians of local identity and play a key role in the story we tell ourselves as a nation.

"Our Arts Everywhere Fund is delivering on our commitment to support cultural assets across the country, increasing access and preserving them for future generations. This is demonstrated by grants announced today that will benefit thirteen culture venues, museums, and library services across the West Midlands.

“Arts and culture are the beating hearts of our communities, they have the power to unite us in the face of division and break down barriers to opportunity. We want to harness the power to help us build a brighter future for the people of the West Midlands.”

Liz Johnson, Midlands Area Director at Arts Council England said: “We want everyone, in every part of the West Midlands to have access to excellent art and culture.

“Our arts organisations, museums and libraries are the beating heart of our communities, so we're thrilled that £19.7 million is being invested in cultural buildings and equipment across the area.

“This vital investment will ensure our cherished venues are fit for purpose and continue be enjoyed by people for many years to come.”

Roundabout will undergo renovations into 2027, with further programming announcements to be made at a later date. Programming for Paines Plough's 2026 season is due to be announced soon.