PIFF & POP'S MAGIC SHOPPE To Tour The UK

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Legendary magician Penn Jillette (Penn & Teller) and America’s Got Talent fan favourite Piff The Magic Dragon will tour the UK for the very first time with a brand-new show Piff & Pop’s Magic Shoppe. These two performers will bring an unmissable stage spectacular for the first time around the world for this incredible and unique collaboration. The show will also feature Piff’s companion and fellow magician his chihuahua, Mr Piffles.

This will be the first time ever Penn has performed without Teller for over 50 years and marks a return for Piff The Magic Dragon to the UK in over 10 years. This special tour will take in 9 dates across the UK starting on at the Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre on 10th September and will include a homecoming show for Piff (John van der Put) at London’s Indigo on 15th culminating on 21st at Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre.

Their brand-new show, Piff & Pop’s Magic Shoppe will be split in two halves, Act one will feature a solo act from both Pop (Penn) and Piff The Magic Dragon along with Mr Piffles – the world’s only magic-performing Chihuahua. Each will take to the stage to showcase their signature styles of magic, wit and wonder from Penn’s sharp storytelling and world-class sleight of hand to Piff’s eccentric comedy and offbeat illusions. Act two will see the pair return to the stage as a duo, blending their unique talents into a one-of-a-kind double act. Expect the unexpected as the ‘Dragons’ combine forces into a larger-than-life finale.

Pop said: “My son, Piff The Magic Dragon, is the international superstar of magic. He’s a genius, funny and rich. And, well, the brilliant apple doesn’t fall far from the magical tree, so his tree, Pop The Magic Dragon, will be touring with him in the biggest and greatest magic show the world has ever seen. Way bigger than Penn & Teller.”

Penn Jillette said: “We’ve done our TV show, Penn & Teller Fool Us, for well over a decade and saw almost 400 magicians perform for us. Piff the Magic Dragon grabbed me right away-perfect magic, funny, and totally original. We became fast friends, and now we’ve decided to work together. I get to play “Pop the Magic Dragon” and it’s already as much fun as anything I’ve ever done. I hope you get to see some of it.”

Piff the Magic Dragon said: “After ten years and over 2000 shows at the Flamingo Las Vegas, I’m coming home to where it all started, and I’m bringing my Pop (Which is American for Dad)! I can’t wait to show him every great thing about Britain, from the food to the fanatical love of mythical creature-based magic. This will be a father / son bonding trip for the books!”

Penn Jillette has spent decades redefining modern magic as half of legendary duo Penn & Teller, one of the most successful and longest-running acts in entertainment history. Since 2001, Penn & Teller have headlined at the Rio Hotel & Casino, earning the distinction of the longest-running residency in Las Vegas history, as well as numerous awards and accolades including their recent induction into the Magic Circle. Their blend of comedy, intellectual playfulness, and mind-blowing illusions has made them a fixture of the Strip for over three decades.

Piff the Magic Dragon, described as “the greatest magic performing dragon of all time,” rose to international fame on America’s Got Talent and quickly became a Las Vegas sensation. Since 2015, Piff has headlined his own residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas, delighting audiences with his offbeat humour, inventive illusions, and the world’s only magic-performing Chihuahua, Mr. Piffles. With over two thousand shows under his belt on the Strip, Piff has carved out a reputation as one of the most original and beloved performers in Vegas. Alongside Mr Piffles he has 6.2 million likes on TikTok. These shows will also be his first UK shows in over a decade since he moved from his birthplace in Forest Hill Southeast London to Las Vegas.

The dates are as follows: September 10 at BOURNEMOUTH - Pavilion Theatre, September 11 at CARDIFF - New Theatre, September 13 at BRIGHTON - Theatre Royal, September 15 at LONDON - Indigo at The O2, September 17 at MANCHESTER - Opera House, September 19 at YORK - Opera House, September 20 at NEWCASTLE - Tyne Theatre and September 21 at GLASGOW - Pavilion Theatre. Tickets can be purchased at AEG's website.

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