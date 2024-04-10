Open Bar Theatre Will Tour VANITY FAIR in the UK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Open Bar Theatre will present a brand new adaptation of Vanity Fair to kick off their 2024 season. Specialising in open air classic adaptations, they have been charming audiences with their informal, ‘groundlings' vibe theatre since 2016. Firm favourites for their fun and refreshingly understandable Shakespeare adaptations, Open Bar added classic literature to their theatre menu in 2023 with Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility.

Of their recent Offies win, Producers Nicky Diss and Vicky Gaskin said “We're thrilled (and were taken completely by surprise!) that our innovative relationship with Fuller's has been recognised by The Offies. We feel very strongly that more businesses like Fuller's could be supporting the arts in a similar way, at a time where funding is so hard to come by. Fuller's act as executive producers for all of our shows, fully funding them and giving us full creative control. We are able to make award-winning theatre of the highest quality, as we are able to focus on the show itself and not where the funding is coming from, focussing on casting diversely, ensuring that performers of all identities, situations and backgrounds are represented in our teams; demystifying Shakespeare and classic texts, so that all audience members can understand and enjoy the stories; and bringing true spectacle (through hilarious songs, innovative sets and strong physical performances) to local communities. We love nothing more than audiences approaching us after a show to say they were dragged along and it's the first time they've ever understood or enjoyed the story, and we get this a lot! So, we're incredibly grateful to be recognised by The Offies for our work, that doesn't quite fit a particular “genre” of theatre, and are really excited for our 2024 season to open with Vanity Fair.”

Into the world of Vanity Fair steps Becky Sharp, a poor but ambitious orphan determined to raise her standing in Regency London. Without a mother to make connections for her, Becky must make her own. Using only her brilliant wit and charm. She wins over the higher ranks of the army as they battle Napoleon and returns to conquer the British aristocracy.

Join us in a Fuller's pub, as we follow Becky's rise and fall and rise again in the eyes of society. With Open Bar's signature style at the heart of this adaptation by Nicky Diss, the audience will be entertained by four of their finest performers in a high energy delight as they play all the colourful characters of William Makepeace Thackeray's 'Vanity Fair'. With original songs, beautiful costumes and, of course, some signature Open Bar audience participation.

Coming this Summer, Shakespeare in the Garden will return for its 8th year with The Tempest and Much Ado About Nothing.

Dates and Venues

24th April The Turk's Head 28 Winchester Road, Twickenham, Middlesex, TW1 1LF

25th April The Distillers 64 Fulham Palace Road, London, W6 9PH

26th April Princess Royal Guildford Rd, Runfold, Farnham GU10 1NX

28th April The George IV Chiswick, 185 High Road, Chiswick, London, W4 2DR

30th April The King's Head The Square, Wickham, Fareham PO17 5JN

1st May The Bear of Burton 15-17 Salisbury Road, Burton, Christchurch, Dorset, BH23 7JG

2nd May The Ship Inn Langstone, Langstone Road, Langstone, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1RD

3rd May The Fox & Hounds Lyndhurst, 22 High Street, Lyndhurst, Hampshire, SO43 7BG

5th May The Hare & Hounds Bath Road, Westonbirt, Tetbury, GL8 8QL

6th May The Six Bells 44 Lower High Street, Thame, Oxfordshire, OX9 2AD

7th May The Kingswood Arms Waterhouse Lane, Kingswood, Banstead, Surrey, KT20 6EB

8th May The Prince Blucher 124a The Green, Twickenham TW2 5AG

10th May The Rising Sun Bashley Common Road, New Milton, Hampshire, BH25 5SF

11th May* The Fox & Pelican Headley Road, Grayshott, Hindhead, Surrey, GU26 6LG

13th May The Duke of Kent Scotch Common, Ealing, London, W13 8DL

14th May The Plough Tentelow Lane, Norwood Green, England UB2 4LG

15th May The New Forest Lyndhurst Road, Ashurst, Hampshire, SO40 7AA

16th May The White Buck Burley, Bisterne Close, Burley, Hampshire, BH24 4AZ

17th May The Bull Hotel Bridport 34 East Street, Bridport, Dorset, DT6 3LF

18th May The Hampshire Hog London Road, Clanfield, Waterlooville, Hampshire, PO8 0QD

20th May The Manor House High Street, Moreton in Marsh, Gloucestershire, GL56 0LJ

21st May The Bear of Rodborough Rodborough Common, Stroud GL5 5DE

22nd/23rd May The Windmill Inn Portishead, 58 Nore Rd, Portishead, Somerset, BS20 6JZ

25th May The King & Queen 34 High Street, Caterham on the Hill, Surrey, CR3 5UA

28th May The Mill at Elstead Godalming, Farnham Road, Elstead, Surrey, GU8 6LE

29th May The Links Tavern Liphook, Portsmouth Road, Liphook, Hampshire, GU30 7EF

30th May The Anglers Teddington, 3 Broom Road, Teddington, Middlesex, TW11 9NR

31st May The Mayfly Stockbridge, Fullerton, Nr. Stockbridge, Hampshire, SO20 6AX

1st June The Forester 2 Leighton Road, Ealing, Middlesex, W13 9E

*matinee at 3pm only