Online Theatrical Experience FATHOM Comes to LEEDS 2023 in October

The event will run Monday 9th October – Sunday 22nd October.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

Online Theatrical Experience FATHOM Comes to LEEDS 2023 in October

Online theatrical experience Fathom, developed by Goat and Monkey Theatre, will be coming to a device near you as part of LEEDS 2023, an explosive celebration of creativity putting Leeds at the forefront of the cultural landscape. Fathom encourages participants to carve out ten minutes a day to rekindle their creative curiosity and observe the positive impact on their wellbeing. Players will interact with an online poetic narrative and complete challenges in the real world. 

Embark on an extraordinary journey of resilience and hope as you navigate treacherous waters and discover the power of the human spirit. 

Players will share the life of a character, playing an experiential game for ten minutes each day, in their own time and their own home. Every evening, over the period of a fortnight, players will be able to unlock an episode of the story and take part in four unique challenges. Players will choose one challenge to complete the following day, which will reveal the next part of the incredible story – by keeping their streak alive, players can earn the opportunity to take their place in a secret, memorable final moment. 

Sharing the ethos of LEEDS 2023, Fathom encourages all audiences, including those traditionally barred from the arts, to discovering the compelling thrill of creativity as a positive influence on wellbeing. Fathom is free to take part in, and for just a few minutes a day, at a convenient time, audiences can enter a carefully curated, exciting new world, where their inner creativity will be sparked as they choose how to respond to the adventure that lies ahead. 


 

Goat and Monkey Theatre, led by Sally and Joel Scott, are leaders in the immersive theatre experience, and have been creating groundbreaking new works since 2005. Over the years they have buried £1000 worth of real gold in an ancient forest, created 50ft titan monsters in VR, built alternate reality games played worldwide, and created sell out touring shows across the UK.




