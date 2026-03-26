Northern Rascals Will Bring SUNNY SIDE to The Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

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Sunny Side, an exploration of young men's struggles through dance, theatre, and spoken word, will come to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

From acclaimed Yorkshire-based multi-disciplinary performance company Northern Rascals, Sunny Side is at the SJT on Friday 24 April.

K is struggling. At 18, he's living in a world where everyone is rushing full steam ahead but himself. He's trapped in a small English Everytown; a self-proclaimed ‘rain-soaked paradise' in the bottom of a Yorkshire valley. A town of two sides: old versus new, indigenous versus gentrified. And yet there's still nowhere that seems to fit K.

In a last attempt to understand and reconnect, he revisits the pivotal moments of his life but is left paralysed at the prospect of a future where his voice can't be heard.

Where do young men stand in a world that seems to have no place for them?

Sunny Side is a raw and powerful portrayal of the modern young male experience, touring in partnership with Andy's Man Club and informed by the voices of over 750 young people across the UK. Combining contemporary dance, theatre, and spoken word, this socially urgent work from Northern Rascals explores the pain and loneliness that shape the journey from adolescence to adulthood.

Sunny Side can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Friday 24 April. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.