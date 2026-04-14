Northern Ballet Will Perform THREE SHORT BALLETS in Leeds and London This Autumn

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This autumn, Northern Ballet will bring a new and exciting mix of contemporary voices and classic choreography to Leeds and London with Three Short Ballets. A triple-bill of short works, the programme features the return of Fools by Olivier Award-winning Mthuthuzeli November, the company premiere of Five Tangos by renowned Dutch choreographer Hans van Manen, and a world premiere with a brand-new commission by New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck.

Three Short Ballets will open at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre in Leeds from 18 to 26 September before travelling to London's Linbury Theatre at The Royal Opera House from 29 September to 2 October.

Originally created for the Three Short Ballets programme in 2024, Fools by Mthuthuzeli November returns to the stage. Inspired by R.L. Peteni's novel Hill of Fools and William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, November utilizes his signature blend of dance styles to tell a passionate tale of star-crossed lovers caught in the tension of a bitter rivalry between two villages. Fools received a National Dance Award nomination for Best Classical Choreography in 2026, and Northern Ballet Principal Dancer Sarah Chun received a Olivier Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement in Dance for her performance in 2025.

One of Hans van Manen's best known works, Five Tangos is a scintillating fusion of the poised precision of classical ballet and the smouldering drama of the Argentine tango. Originally premiering in 1977 and set to music by revolutionary tango composer Astor Piazzolla, this piece explores the complexities of human connection. From flirty encounters to fiery group exchanges, the choreography captures the everchanging nature of love and attraction in a world alive with rhythm.

Following the success of her first choreographic commission for Northern Ballet, New York City Ballet Principal Dancer and online ballet sensation Tiler Peck returns with a new world premiere. In 2023, Peck created Intimate Pages for Northern Ballet, her first work for a UK ballet company, which was received with high regard by both critics and audiences. The new work will be set to composer Franz Liszt's Grande Étude de Paganini, played live by a virtuoso concert pianist for the performance.

The opening night at the Linbury Theatre in London will be a Gala Evening dedicated to Mrs. Aud Jebsen. This special performance will feature an extended programme of repertoire with dancers from both Northern Ballet and The Royal Ballet, coming together to thank Mrs. Jebsen for her unwavering support for the world of ballet.