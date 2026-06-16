Nick Bagnall Named Creative Director at Oldham Coliseum Theatre

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Oldham Coliseum Theatre has announced the appointment of Nick Bagnall as its new Creative Director. Nick brings over thirty years of theatre making experience, including Associate Artist at Shakespeare's Globe and Shakespeare North Playhouse, Artistic Associate Director at Everyman and Playhouse Theatres, Liverpool, and numerous directing credits at theatres across the UK. Collaborators he has worked with include playwright Jim Cartwright, with whom he is developing a project with Aviva Studios (home of Factory International), and Poet Laureate Simon Armitage.

He joins Oldham Coliseum Theatre at a significant time for the organisation, as it strengthens its reputation as a producing theatre with a strong commitment to Northern and working-class voices, and creative opportunities for local people, and as the redevelopment of its permanent home in Fairbottom Street progresses.

This latest appointment follows that of award-winning actor Julie Hesmondhalgh as Guest Curator, helping shape the theatre's reopening programme alongside the incoming Creative Director and Oldham Coliseum Theatre CEO Martina Murphy.

Martina Murphy, CEO of Oldham Coliseum Theatre, said: "We were looking for a leader who understands that theatre is not simply something we present to communities, but something we create with them.

"Nick brings artistic excellence, generosity, curiosity and a deep belief in the power of culture to transform places and people's lives. Throughout the recruitment process he demonstrated a commitment to collaboration, imagination and public service that strongly aligns with the values and culture we are building at Oldham Coliseum Theatre.

"His appointment marks another important step in our journey. We are creating a theatre that belongs to the people of Oldham: artistically ambitious, proudly rooted in its community and committed to opening its doors wider than ever before. I'm also excited that Nick like me is proudly Northern and comes from a working-class background."

Nick Bagnall, who starts his new role as Creative Director this week, said: "I'm thrilled and delighted to be joining the brilliant Oldham Coliseum Theatre team at such an exciting time for the theatre and the town. Oldham has always been a place of makers, storytellers and innovators. I relish the opportunity to help rebuild it as a producing house, committed to creating pathways for artists, leaders and audiences who have not always seen themselves reflected in positions of influence within our sector. To be on this journey as we develop the theatre's programme and plan for the reopening of our permanent home is a dream come true."

Julie Hesmondhalgh, Guest Curator, said: "What a moment for the Coliseum this is - not only does Nick bring decades of theatre experience and knowledge to the role, he is also a thoroughly lovely human being, whose work, manner and outlook I feel sure will connect with Oldham audiences of all generations and backgrounds. I couldn't be happier!"

Heather Crosby, Chair of the Board, said: "The appointment of Nick Bagnall follows a rigorous and thoughtful recruitment process involving a wide range of voices from across the organisation and our partners.

"The Board is delighted to make this appointment at such an important moment in Oldham Coliseum's history. Nick brings the artistic vision, leadership and collaborative approach needed to help realise our ambitions for the future.

"We look forward to working with Martina, Nick and the wider team as we continue our journey towards reopening and establishing Oldham Coliseum as a thriving producing theatre at the heart of Oldham."

Whilst the development of Oldham Coliseum Theatre's permanent home is ongoing, it continues to present a variety of productions and creative opportunities at venues and spaces around Oldham. This includes the recently announced Khushi Festival - which features Shazia Mirza, Satnam Galsian and Amina Aaliya Beg and takes place on 1 August - and the autumn and winter programme, which will be unveiled soon.

More details about the current programme can be found at www.coliseum.org.uk/whats-on.

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