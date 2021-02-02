New Writing Evening Celebrating LGBTQ+ History, QUEERME, Announced

In celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month, MPTheatricals present an evening exploring queer history through a series of brand new songs.

A group of songwriters have been commissioned to respond to snapshots of queer history. From forgotten historical figures to exciting experiences, the evening takes us on a journey through queer time, bringing lost histories and humans to life in a live, intimate concert hosted by director Matt Powell.

QUEERME features contributions from Roly Botha, Tommi Bryson, Gus Gowland, Hilmi Jaidin, Kush Khanna, Nemo Martin, Meg McGrady, Jude Taylor, Eden Tredwell. The songs will be performed live by Roshani Abbey, Josh Barnett, Ashley Goh & Aitch Wylie.

The concert streams live on 10th February at 20:00pm (GMT) and will be available on demand for two weeks after. Tickets cost £7.50, with 50% of net profits will be donated to a charity selected by the writers. MPTheatricals have set up a Free Ticket Scheme for LGBTQ+ youth & those experiencing financial hardship.

To book tickets & for further information, visit www.mptheatricals.co.uk/queerme