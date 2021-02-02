Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Writing Evening Celebrating LGBTQ+ History, QUEERME, Announced

The concert streams live on 10th February at 20:00pm.

Feb. 2, 2021  

New Writing Evening Celebrating LGBTQ+ History, QUEERME, Announced

In celebration of LGBTQ+ History Month, MPTheatricals present an evening exploring queer history through a series of brand new songs.

A group of songwriters have been commissioned to respond to snapshots of queer history. From forgotten historical figures to exciting experiences, the evening takes us on a journey through queer time, bringing lost histories and humans to life in a live, intimate concert hosted by director Matt Powell.

QUEERME features contributions from Roly Botha, Tommi Bryson, Gus Gowland, Hilmi Jaidin, Kush Khanna, Nemo Martin, Meg McGrady, Jude Taylor, Eden Tredwell. The songs will be performed live by Roshani Abbey, Josh Barnett, Ashley Goh & Aitch Wylie.

The concert streams live on 10th February at 20:00pm (GMT) and will be available on demand for two weeks after. Tickets cost £7.50, with 50% of net profits will be donated to a charity selected by the writers. MPTheatricals have set up a Free Ticket Scheme for LGBTQ+ youth & those experiencing financial hardship.

To book tickets & for further information, visit www.mptheatricals.co.uk/queerme


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Stage Manager Sticker
#TwoDhowShay T-Shirt
A 5, 6, 7, 8 Phone Case

Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows
Layton Williams, Alex Thomas-Smith, and Will Wilhelm Join Panel Discussions For LGBT Histo Photo

Layton Williams, Alex Thomas-Smith, and Will Wilhelm Join Panel Discussions For LGBT History Month

Metta Theatre and Perfect Pitch Release Studio Cast EP and Music Video For IN THE WILLOWS Photo

Metta Theatre and Perfect Pitch Release Studio Cast EP and Music Video For IN THE WILLOWS

SCHOOL OF ROCK UK Tour Announces Updated 2021/22 Tour Dates Photo

SCHOOL OF ROCK UK Tour Announces Updated 2021/22 Tour Dates

Almeida Theatre Presents a Live Stream of Lolita Chakrabartis HYMN Photo

Almeida Theatre Presents a Live Stream of Lolita Chakrabarti's HYMN


More Hot Stories For You

  • The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas Holds 2020 Heroes Grand Prize Giveaway, February 1
  • BIG LITTLE VARIETY SHOW Returns Family-Friendly Entertainment To Las Vegas
  • New Nevada Geology Exhibit Opens At Las Vegas Natural History Museum
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees