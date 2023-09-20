New Perspectives Presents MODEL VILLAGE, Touring This Fall

New Perspectives presents Model Village. The model villagers have rebelled and the audience choose the ending in a playful new comedy. Written by Anita Sullivan and directed by Angharad Jones.

A subversive satire with a hint of surrealism, the new comedy from New Perspectives sees the miniature residents of a model village rebel against plans from a radical urban artist to update their charming 1930s landscape. With the village in decline and visitor numbers low, the model-makers hope an update will put the attraction back on the tourist map. But they are brought eye-to-eye at a grassroots level with the residents of the waist-high houses who want to return to the halcyon days, and they must learn to collaborate across the divide. Model Village is the story of a community hankering for an idyllic past, asking if it's possible to restore it or whether to embrace a bold new future. In the end, the audience will vote to decide on what the outcome will be.

East Midland's based New Perspectives are celebrating their 50th anniversary. With a strong rural core, they are starting their anniversary season by touring Model Village to arts venues and village halls. In addition, they have just released their second podcast series, Where I Belong, pairing artists from two UNESCO cities of literature, Nottingham and Baghdad.

Writer Anita Sullivan said, “I grew up in a rural community and first encountered theatre in the village hall. I'm delighted to be turning that full circle with Model Village. It's written with heart and playfulness. What is a model village today? What do the little people want? I hope you'll sing along, vote for the village you want to see.”

Director Angharard Jones said, “Model Village is unique, fantastical play that sees two worlds collide. It speaks to the idea of change, progress, tolerance, and rebellion asking us to examine where the power in communities' lies and how different factions of society can co- exist as one. Anita has crafted a brilliant and thoughtful script that traverses across realities whilst remaining relatable and recognisable. Model Village is full of surprises, humour and quirk with a hint of the absurd and is a joyful challenge to direct. We are thrilled to be sharing this with audiences for the first time in their own community spaces and look forward to seeing what decisions the audiences will make for how we leave the play.”

Anita Sullivan is a stage and radio playwright, her 2022 BBC radio drama, End of Transmission, won the Tinnswood Award for writing, the BBC Audio Drama for Best Single Drama, and was a finalist for the Writer's Guild Award. Other recent work includes Silos and Heart of Darkness for BBC Radio 4, and her stage plays range from The Owl Service in 1967 (Guardian Award and the Carnegie Medal) Monumental (Citizen's Theatre, Glasgow) Midsummer York Mysteries (RSC) and Clearance (Traverse).

New Perspectives is an East Midlands based company with 50 years' experience of touring high-quality productions to venues of all sizes across the UK, from mid-scale theatres to village halls. With a strong rural core, they create productions to fit spaces of any size in order to bring new work that is unexpected and thought-provoking to a wide range of audiences. In 2021, Angharad Jones was appointed as their Artistic Director/CEO; assistant director of the company's award-winning production of The Fishermen. Within the last two years at New Perspectives, she has directed a script-in-hand reading of Lucy Kirkwood's Maryland and touring productions The Great Almighty Gill (Edinburgh Festival & UK Tour 2022) and The Swearing Jar (rural/ Studio UK tour). New Perspectives recently toured We Need New Names, based on the Booker Prize-nominated novel.

18 October – 25 November

(More dates TBC)

18 – 19 Oct

NonSuch Studios, Nottingham

92 Lower Parliament St, Nottingham NG1 1EH, 7.30pm

www.nonsuchstudios.co.uk | 0115 8371950

20 Oct

Nettleham Village Hall, Lincolnshire

Brookfield Ave, Nettleham, Lincoln LN2 2SS

7pm

www.liveandlocal.org.uk/event/?id=8288&title=model-village

21 Oct

Tennyson d'Eyncourt Memorial Hall, Tealby, Lincolnshire

Beck Hill, Tealby, Market Rasen, Lincolnshire

7.30pm

www.liveandlocal.org.uk/event/?id=8292&title=model-village

22 Oct

The Palace Community Centre, Leicestershire

High St, Ibstock LE67 6LG

7.30pm

www.liveandlocal.org.uk/event/?id=8295&title=model-village



27 Oct

Manton Village Hall, Rutland

Priory Rd, Manton, Oakham LE15 8SU

8pm

www.ticketsource.co.uk/newperspectives/t-ojzdjyk

1 Nov

Newhampton Arts Centre, Wolverhampton

Dunkley St, Wolverhampton WV1 4AN, 7.30pm

Click Here



3 Nov

Geddington Village Hall, Northamptonshire

5 Queen St, Geddington, Kettering NN14 1AA

7.30pm

www.ticketsource.co.uk/newperspectives/t-novroxv

9 Nov

Clipstone Social Club, Nottinghamshire

Mansfield Rd, Clipstone, Mansfield NG21 9AL

7.30pm

www.liveandlocal.org.uk/event/?id=8533&title=model-village

11 Nov

Tideswell Community Hall, Derby

Community Hall, Church Ln, Tideswell, Buxton SK17 8PD

7.30pm

Click Here

15 Nov

Freeman Street Market, Grimsby

Freeman St, Grimsby DN32 7DS

7.30pm

Click Here

17 Nov

Child Okeford Village Hall, Dorset

The Hollow, Child Okeford, Blandford Forum, North Dorset DT11 8EX

7.30pm

artsreach.co.uk/event/model-village

18 Nov

Lytchett Matravers Village Hall, Dorset

Vineyard Close, Lytchett Matravers, Purbeck BH16 6DD

7.30pm

artsreach.co.uk/event/model-village

19 Nov

Litton Cheney Community Hall, Dorset

School Lane, Litton Cheney, Dorchester, West Dorset, DT2 9AU

3.30pm

artsreach.co.uk/event/model-village

23 Nov

Stahl Theatre, Oundle, Northamptonshire

West St, Oundle, Peterborough PE8 4EJ

7.30pm

stahltheatre.savoysystems.co.uk/StahlTheatre.dll/TSelectItems.waSelectItemsPrompt.TcsWebMenuItem_1216.TcsWebTab_1217.TcsProgramme_694362



24 Nov

Market House, Lincolnshire

9 Market St, Long Sutton, Spalding PE12 9DD

7.30pm

www.liveandlocal.org.uk/event/?id=8332&title=model-village

25 Nov

The Enterprise Hall, Lincolnshire

Sutton on Sea, Mablethorpe LN12 2LX

7pm

www.liveandlocal.org.uk/event/?id=8336&title=model-village