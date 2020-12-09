New Digital Musical For Children WILF GOES WILD Promotes Creativity and Exploration

'Wilf Goes Wild' is a new digital interactive musical for primary-school aged children written by Sarah Middleton, with music from Grammy nominated musician Josh Sneesby.

Presented as a free 15 minute pilot episode online, 'Wilf Goes Wild' follows the adventures of self-proclaimed explorer Wilf, and his older sister Willow, as they learn about the world around them, meeting memorable characters along the way and teaching children they don't have to leave the house to have an adventure!

Sarah is a theatre maker, actor and writer originally from Derby who, in 2019, was commissioned by Nottingham Playhouse and has previously performed at the RSC, Royal Exchange and National Theatre.

Josh is a Grammy-nominated Composer, Songwriter, and Music Producer for Sony ATV and BMG, and an Associate Artist with the National Youth Theatre.

The show is directed by Matt Powell, a graduate of The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and distributed by MPTheatricals.

Described as 'unapologetically musical' Wilf was first introduced as part of on hope: a digital song cycle, curated and produced by Matt Powell, Victoria Saxton & The Other Palace, earlier this year.

Following a positive response, plus additional support from Arts Council England, now has a show all of his own.

Featuring vocal performances from Andrew Langtree (Groundhog Day, Olivier Nominated) as Mr Plumpy, Shannon Rewcroft as Willow and, in his professional debut, recent Guildford School of Acting graduate Nathan Rigg as the voice of Wilf.

When describing the show, Matt Powell said "Wilf Goes Wild is a joyous musical adventure that's fun for all the family. Sarah and Josh have created such colourful characters with an epic score that sparks so much happiness and magic. With the support of Arts Council England, we're really excited to be given the resources and time to develop this pilot episode which we can't wait for audiences to see!"

Wilf Goes Wild is a vibrant and colourful musical filled with memorable songs, launching from 9am on Thursday 17th December at www.wilfgoeswild.co.uk.