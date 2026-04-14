Nabihah Iqbal's IMAGINED, ETERNAL. Will Premiere at Goodwood Art Foundation in May

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Goodwood Art Foundation has announced the world premiere of Imagined, Eternal., the first concert-length classical composition by acclaimed interdisciplinary artist Nabihah Iqbal, performed live on 23 and 24 May 2026.

Commissioned by Goodwood Art Foundation, this 40-minute work represents a significant evolution in Iqbal’s practice, merging the rigorous architecture of the string quartet with the immersive, expansive textures of contemporary electronic music. Performed live across two dates in May, this is a rare opportunity to experience the piece for the first time in the environment that fuelled its creation.

Rooted in the Sussex landscape and the Romantic poetry of John Keats, the work was originally born from a 15-minute commission titled What Psyche Felt. Introduced to Goodwood Art Foundation by curator Helen Nisbet to celebrate its 2025 opening, the initial piece was inspired by Keats’ I Stood Tip-toe Upon a Little Hill.

Following an intensive immersion in the grounds at Goodwood Art Foundation, and in the wider Goodwood estate, Iqbal has evolved the work into a concert-length composition that explores the delicate interplay of nature, melancholy and quiet joy.

Continuing her track record of high-profile collaborations - spanning the Tate Modern to the Barbican - Iqbal will be joined on stage by the Manchester Collective string quartet and a cast of guest artists: experimental producer/vocalist t l k (23 May) and cellist/composer Lucinda Chua (24 May). The performance will be heightened by site-specific live visuals from director and artist Daisy Dickinson.

Nabihah Iqbal, Composer, said: “It's an honour to be commissioned by Goodwood Art Foundation to create this new piece for string quartet and electronics. Much of the inspiration for my music is often rooted in nature and our surroundings, and for this piece, I've been looking specifically at the beautiful countryside that forms the Goodwood Estate, as well as the House itself and the history of the grounds. The piece - entitled Imagined, Eternal. - is an exploration of the interactions between humans and nature, reality and fantasy, and how the eternal beauty of both the natural world and human imagination exist in a spiritual tandem. The history and setting of Goodwood are a perfect example of this delicate dialogue.”

Richard Grindy, Director of Goodwood Art Foundation, added: “We’re delighted to welcome musician Nabihah Iqbal to Goodwood Art Foundation for this exciting site-responsive commission. Live performances of the new composition will show our ambition as a cultural venue, working with contemporary artists across all media to activate our stunning grounds in novel ways.”

Audiences at these intimate events will have the privilege of experiencing the premiere of this beautiful contemporary classical composition whilst immersed in the surrounding landscape that inspired the work.

Tickets include all-day entry to the Foundation’s 70-acre wooded landscape, including the opportunity to explore the new summer art programme featuring artwork by Nancy Holt, Yayoi Kusama, Eva Rothschild, Lee Ufan and more. The on-site restaurant, 24, will be serving a seasonal pre-show menu with views through the trees to the coast.