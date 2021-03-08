Morpheus Presents MANOR OF LIES and EGGSTRACTION

In time for Easter, Morpheus are adding two new blindfolded experiences to its growing body of interactive online theatre. For adults, Manor of Lies is a Regency whodunnit pitting audiences against a villainous blackmailer to save notorious playboy Lord Dante Rochester. For families, Eggstraction challenges young detectives to test the security an eccentric billionaire's museum and steal his new treasure, the fabulous lost Faberge egg. The shows, led by live online actors, are designed to be fully interactive for small audiences, who wear headphones and blindfolds to immerse them within the world. The two new shows join Locked Down, Undercover and Spymaker.

As the pandemic continues to separate families and friends, the five shows from Morpheus offers new ways of connecting, and opens up possibilities for long-distance social gatherings in the future. The shows combine the liveness of theatre with the interactivity of escape rooms, all from the comfort of a couch.

Manor of Lies starts with a dastardly blackmail note and four mystery guests. In a beautiful country house, Lord Dante Rochester is a desperate man on the brink. The notorious playboy and rogue urgently requests your presence, your wit and your sleuthing skills to save him - and yourself - from scandal.

Following the success of teen's show Spymaker, and children's show Winter Rescue, Eggstraction is Morpheus' first show for families. Eccentric billionaire Frederick Hampton is challenging you and your crack team of detectives to test the security of his museum. Inside is his new treasure, one of the lost Faberge eggs of the Romanov Empire. But you are not the only one after the prize, the notorious Master Criminal known only as The Easter Bunny is hot on your tail!

Morpheus is a theatre company run by Yana Greene. Yana Greene began the company with its first show All Hallow's, followed by Locked Down and Undercover which she translated from the original Russian and adapted to be delivered virtually. The two new shows have been created by UK scriptwriters.

Yana Greene said, "It was a bit of a gamble bringing the first show to the UK, but the audience was so delighted I simply had to introduce new ones. There is now a team of scriptwriters and developers to create delightful escapist experiences."

Tickets available from morpheus-show.co.uk