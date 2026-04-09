Milton Keynes Theatre Will Present AGATHA CHRISTIE'S THE HOLLOW

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Fiery Angel will present a new production of THE HOLLOW by Agatha Christie, adapted by Tamsin Oglesby, as part of a UK and Ireland tour opening in October 2026. The production will play Milton Keynes Theatre from Tuesday, January 19 through Saturday, January 23 as part of the tour, which will continue into 2027.

Directed by Lucy Bailey, the production follows previous collaborations between the director and Fiery Angel on stage adaptations of Christie works including And Then There Were None, Murder on the Orient Express, and Death on the Nile. Casting for the production will be announced at a later date.

Set at an English country estate, the play follows a gathering of guests whose relationships are shaped by past tensions and rivalries. When a murder occurs, detective Hercule Poirot is drawn into the investigation.

“As Death on the Nile continues its hugely successful tour, we are thrilled to be working once again with Lucy Bailey and Fiery Angel on this bold new production of The Hollow. A sharply observed and unsettling drama, it showcases a fascinatingly different facet of my great grandmother's storytelling, and we are excited for audiences across the UK and Ireland to experience it anew,” said James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited.

“The Hollow is one of Agatha Christie's most powerful stories. At first glance it appears to be a classic country-house mystery, but it's something far richer, a portrait of a family clinging to a fading world, caught between nostalgia and the unsettling pull of the future. Christie gathers a circle of brilliantly drawn characters to an English country estate and lets comedy, melancholy and long-buried family tensions simmer until a sudden act of violence shatters the illusion of civility. At the centre is Henrietta, a strikingly modern artist, fiercely independent and watching the emotional chaos around her. When the unthinkable happens, it falls to the incomparable Hercule Poirot to unravel the truth. It's a story about people trapped between the lives they have and the lives they longed for. That tension makes The Hollow feel startlingly contemporary,” said director Lucy Bailey.

The production is designed by Joanna Parker, with lighting design by Chris Davey and casting by Ginny Schiller. It is produced by Fiery Angel in association with Agatha Christie Limited and the Marlowe Theatre Canterbury.

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