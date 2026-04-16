MATTHEW BOURNE'S CINDERELLA, THE FULL MONTY, and More Set For Birmingham Hippodrome's 2026-27 Season

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Birmingham Hippodrome has announced a line-up of new productions on sale. Tickets for all new shows will go on sale to Friends of Birmingham Hippodrome on Thursday 16 April at 11am and on general sale on Monday 20 April at 11am.

Matthew Bourne's Cinderella

Matthew Bourne's Cinderella (Tue 9 Feb – Sat 13 Feb 2027), will return to the Hippodrome in February 2027. This epic interpretation of the classic fairytale tells the story of a chance meeting between Cinderella and her dashing young RAF pilot during the Second World War.

The Full Monty

Marking 30 years since the release of the iconic film, The Full Monty (Mon 28 Jun – Sat 3 July 2027) comes to Birmingham in June 2027. Gaz and his mates are down on their luck, but they are determined to fight back and bare a little more than they ever thought they would have to. Relive the music of the 90's as Gaz and his mates work to put on the show of their lives.

Back to the Future The Musical

Recently announced main stage highlights also include multi award-winning Back to the Future The Musical (Tue 9 Mar - Sat 10 Apr 2027), which will be coming to Birmingham Hippodrome as part of its first ever UK tour for an electrifying journey through time. When teenager Marty McFly is accidentally sent back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric Doc Brown, he must race against the clock to put things right - and get back to the future.

Matilda The Musical

In July, the Royal Shakespeare Company's smash hit production Matilda The Musical (Wed 1 Jul – Sun 2 Aug 2026), based on Roald Dahl's beloved book, bursts into life on stage telling the story of one extraordinary girl, with one extraordinary mind. Featuring much-loved original songs penned by Tim Minchin, this joyous story of bravery and rebellion has won over 100 international awards.

Mrs. Doubtfire

In August, everyone's favourite Scottish nanny will be packing up her suitcase and heading to Birmingham for the touring premiere of Mrs. Doubtfire (Thu 13 Aug -Sat 19 Sep 2026). Featuring all the laugh out loud moments from the iconic movie, plus fabulous new songs and dazzling dance numbers, Mrs. Doubtfire is a hilarious and heartfelt story about holding onto your loved ones against all odds.

Continuing Birmingham Hippodrome's commitment to supporting new works and emerging artists the Patrick Studio will host several new productions in 2026.

One Tiny Penguin

Newly announced, heart-warming adventure One Tiny Penguin (Sat 5 Dec 2026 – Sun 3 Jan 2027) will play in the Patrick Studio this festive season. Created for everyone aged three and over, this is the third show in the Hippodrome's My First Musical series, produced by the organisation's New Musical Theatre department. One Tiny Penguin explores the importance of friendship, bravery and overcoming obstacles. Every year a polar bear is chosen to light up the Northern Lights. This year, the special job falls to Lumi, but there's a small problem, he's not a polar bear at all, he's just One Tiny Penguin! Lumi must gather all his courage to travel the world, from his home in the North Pole, to Chile and South Africa - all the way to the South Pole to light up the sky.

Origins Festival: Celebrating New Work

The Hippodrome's New Work & Artist Development Department will showcase new work from eight Birmingham-based artists with Origins Festival: Celebrating New Work (Mon 11 – Sat 16 May 2026). Origins Festival will feature workshops, double-bill performances and the opportunity to be the first audience to experience exciting new work. This will be the culmination of the Hippodrome's 18-month Origins programme, which offered artists time and space to develop their practice, explore new ideas, and connect with a community of peers.

In August, Birmingham Hippodrome will partner with National Youth Music Theatre to bring three new productions to the Patrick Studio.

West Side Story

Young lovers are caught between prejudice and warring street gangs in a seminal retelling of Romeo and Juliet. From the first notes to the final breath, West Side Story (Thu 6 Aug – Sat 8 Aug 2026), is one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time.

Just So

Stiles and Drewe's imaginatively empowering piece of theatre, Just So (Thu 13 Aug – Sat 15 Aug 2026), weaves together five of Rudyard Kipling's tales into a wonderous tale of personal courage, individuality and friendship.

Every Day

Every Day (Thu 20 Aug – Sat 22 Aug 2026), is a new musical with a contemporary pop score. Every day, ‘A' wakes up in a different teenager's body with no warning of where or who it will be. Exploring the inner thoughts and feelings of their host, A's only goals in life are to not intervene and to give each host a good day. That is until they meet Rhiannon...

Sea Change

Later in August, British Youth Music Theatre will partner with Birmingham Hippodrome for new folk musical Sea Change (Fri 28 Aug – Sun 30 Aug 2026), which blends myth and modern Britain in this shanty-inspired reimagination of Selkie folklore where young people make life-shaping choices and communities unite in the face of change.

Jeezus!

In October, Jeezus! (Wed 21 Oct – Sat 24 Oct 2026), arrives in the Patrick Studio. A sinful, heart-pounding mix of live music, dark humour and Latin heat; Jeezus! tackles colonialism, religion, and queer awakening. Winner of the UNTAPPED Award, it was a standout hit at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe.

Jon Gilchrist, Artistic Director and CEO at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “We have so much to look forward to. From producing our first ever festival celebrating innovative work created right here in the city, to opening the first ever UK tour of Mrs. Doubtfire in the summer. We might only just be in spring, but we can't wait for the next production in our My First Musical series later this year, which we are so proud to see is becoming an annual tradition for so many families. Birmingham audiences can look forward to unforgettable stories, spectacular performances and the joy of live theatre at its very best.”